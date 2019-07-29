First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowered Dermira (DERM) Holding By $3.05 Million; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Among 5 analysts covering BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. BorgWarner had 12 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. The stock of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, February 15. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 28. Credit Suisse maintained BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) rating on Friday, July 26. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $4700 target. See BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

26/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $48.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $50.0000 Initiates Coverage On

30/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $45 Maintain

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased Dermira Inc (DERM) stake by 52.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 234,826 shares as Dermira Inc (DERM)’s stock rose 42.40%. The First Midwest Bank Trust Division holds 208,799 shares with $2.83 million value, down from 443,625 last quarter. Dermira Inc now has $449.74M valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.38. About 319,366 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 11.27% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 30/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – CIMZIA IS NOT CURRENTLY MARKETED IN CHINA; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA SEES 2018 TOTAL GAAP OPER EXPENSES $250M-$270M; 27/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – THIS WOULD FURTHER BROADEN CLINICAL VALUE OF CIMZIA; 05/03/2018 – #2 — Watch out below: Dermira axes acne drug after a catastrophic PhIII failure $DERM; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management LP Exits Position in Dermira; 16/05/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) is the First Therapy to Demonstrate Positive Results in a 52-week, Placebo Controlled Non-Radiogr; 13/04/2018 – UCB’s Cimzia Retail Sales Fell 0% in Latest Week: Symphony; 03/05/2018 – Dermira 1Q Loss $59.3M; 19/04/2018 – Christopher Horan Joins Dermira as Chief Technical Ops Officer; 29/05/2018 – UCB Gets FDA OK of Cimzia for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis

Among 7 analysts covering Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Dermira had 17 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold” on Thursday, March 7. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold”. The stock of Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) earned “Buy” rating by Leerink Swann on Friday, February 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Guggenheim.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased Ishares Tr (EEM) stake by 26,891 shares to 90,570 valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) stake by 2,822 shares and now owns 22,219 shares. Ishares Inc (ACWV) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.90 earnings per share, down 57.89% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $-1.49 actual earnings per share reported by Dermira, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.60% EPS growth.

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.09 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Engine and Drivetrain. It has a 10.65 P/E ratio. The Engine segment develops and makes turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, HY-VO front-wheel drive transmission chains, and four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles.

The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.19. About 543,571 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.