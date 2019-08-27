First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowered Deere & Co (DE) Holding; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 3.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 1,900 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The First Midwest Bank Trust Division holds 46,844 shares with $7.49M value, down from 48,744 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $47.81B valuation. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $150.81. About 1.81M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY SALES INCREASED 84 PERCENT FOR THE QUARTER; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 02/05/2018 – Deveron UAS Connects SOAR with the John Deere Operations Center

Among 2 analysts covering Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Basic Energy Services has $6 highest and $3 lowest target. $4.50’s average target is 248.84% above currents $1.29 stock price. Basic Energy Services had 5 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Seaport Global. Piper Jaffray downgraded the shares of BAS in report on Tuesday, June 25 to “Hold” rating. See Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold New Target: $3 Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Piper Jaffray

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Maintain

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $33.30 million. The Company’s Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. It currently has negative earnings. This segment operates 281 pumping units; and 47 air compressor packages.

The stock decreased 5.84% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.29. About 181,652 shares traded. Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) has declined 84.29% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BAS News: 25/05/2018 – Basic Energy Services Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group PLC Exits Basic Energy Services; 07/03/2018 – BASIC ENERGY SERVICES – IN EVENT THE NEW ABL FACILITY BECOMES EFFECTIVE, NEW ABL FACILITY WILL REPLACE EXISTING $120 MLN ASSET-BASED CREDIT FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – Basic Energy Services Decided Not to Proceed With Offering of $300 M of Senior Secured Notes; 22/03/2018 – BASIC ENERGY BOARD CONFIRMS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN VINTAGE EPC; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws All Ratings For Basic Energy; 27/03/2018 – Basic Energy Services Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – SADARA BASIC SERVICES – PRICE PER METRIC TON OF NG TO BE PAID BY SADARA TO SAUDI ARAMCO FOR NG DELIVERED SHALL BE BASED ON MARKET RELATED PRICE; 15/05/2018 – SADARA BASIC SERVICES – SIGNATURE BY SADARA, AS BUYER, AND SAUDI ARAMCO, AS SELLER, OF TEMPORARY NATURAL GASOLINE (NG) FEEDSTOCK SUPPLY AGREEMENT

More notable recent Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) CEO Roe Patterson on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 82% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “11 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Basic Energy Services, Inc (BAS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 4,102 shares to 21,519 valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1. It also upped Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) stake by 26,366 shares and now owns 353,592 shares. Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) was raised too.

Among 14 analysts covering Deere & Co (NYSE:DE), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Deere & Co has $19700 highest and $13200 lowest target. $169.79’s average target is 12.59% above currents $150.81 stock price. Deere & Co had 25 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Deutsche Bank. As per Monday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of DE in report on Monday, August 19 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, August 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, May 14. Robert W. Baird downgraded Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Monday, May 13 to “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Monday, August 19 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) rating on Monday, May 20. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $15800 target. On Monday, July 1 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. As per Monday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.