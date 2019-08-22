First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowered By $386,595 Its Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Position; Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) stake by 15.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 5,445 shares as Discover Finl Svcs (DFS)’s stock rose 10.65%. The First Midwest Bank Trust Division holds 28,640 shares with $2.04M value, down from 34,085 last quarter. Discover Finl Svcs now has $25.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $79.77. About 1.09M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 26/04/2018 – DFS 1Q REV. NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE $2.58B, EST. $2.58B; 24/04/2018 – AlphaStreak Develops First Ever March Madness DFS Bracketology Tournament Contest; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE CEO FILBY COMMENTS ON U.K. MARKET IN INTERVIEW; 16/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Consumer Alert Regarding Rent-To-Own and Land Installment Contracts; 11/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Tax notice to banks: DFS to seek relief, take up matter with revenue dept; 15/05/2018 – Court Ruling on $10B Online Sports Betting Market puts DFS operators into overdrive; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $65.3 Billion as of March 31; 06/03/2018 Sportito Becomes First DFS Provider to Launch Chatbot; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES WILLIAM PENN LIFE INSURANCE $6.3M; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-off Rate 3.6% as of Feb 28

Among 2 analysts covering Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alamos Gold Inc has $9 highest and $7 lowest target. $8’s average target is 14.12% above currents $7.01 stock price. Alamos Gold Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by IBC. See Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $7 Initiates Coverage On

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Hold Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Maintain

More notable recent Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alamos Gold: Perhaps Time For A Pause – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Takeaways From Eldorado Gold’s Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alamos Gold CEO defends Turkish mine project – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “45 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. The company has market cap of $2.73 billion. It also explores for silver and precious metals. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 2.14 million shares traded. Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) has risen 19.31% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AGI News: 12/03/2018 NNSA: New Dynamic Equations-of-State facility opens at Los Alamos National Laboratory; 01/05/2018 – Alamos Gold 1Q Rev $173.1M; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Tom Udall: NM Delegation Calls on US Navy to Designate Next Nuclear Sub USS Los Alamos Upon 75th Anniversary; 24/05/2018 – Alamos Gold Extends High-Grade Mineralization at Island Gold Mine; 01/05/2018 – ALAMOS 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 3C; 05/04/2018 – Corex Gold Receives Overwhelming Shareholder Approval for Plan of Arrangement With Minera Alamos Inc; 29/03/2018 – Alamos Gold Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Secret Cities, 75 Years Later: Bechtel Highlights Future of Los Alamos, Hanford, Oak Ridge; 01/05/2018 – Alamos Gold 1Q EPS 0c; 08/05/2018 – Alamos Gold Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Changes to its Board of Directors

Among 9 analysts covering Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Discover Financial has $9600 highest and $80 lowest target. $91.33’s average target is 14.49% above currents $79.77 stock price. Discover Financial had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has “Market Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JMP Securities. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $8700 target in Monday, July 8 report. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. Nomura maintained the shares of DFS in report on Friday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets reinitiated the shares of DFS in report on Friday, May 3 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by UBS. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Thursday, April 4.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) stake by 377,630 shares to 1.37 million valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (DVY) stake by 31,880 shares and now owns 52,780 shares. Monster Beverage Corp New was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation, a Arizona-based fund reported 320 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 825,957 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc accumulated 1.82M shares or 0.08% of the stock. 33,490 were accumulated by Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corporation. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). 93,991 are owned by Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Com. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 181 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tompkins Corp reported 0.04% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Moreover, Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). The New York-based Pinnacle Assocs has invested 0.14% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Davenport Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Artemis Investment Mgmt Llp invested in 357,536 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Associated Banc holds 132,222 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Intrust Bancorporation Na reported 0.34% stake. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).