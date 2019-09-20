First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lifted Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stake by $2.33 Million; First National Trust Co Holds Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 265.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 110,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 152,529 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34 million, up from 41,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $20.9. About 1.15M shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 40.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 35,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 123,539 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.60 million, up from 87,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 12.88M shares traded or 1.79% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q EPS 91c; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 3/13/2018, 7:30 PM; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Gross Margin 69.5%; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate Between 17% and 18% for Both GAAP and Non-GAAP; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 17/04/2018 – JGP GLOBAL ADDED BUD, FTI, BMY, EPZM, IMMU IN 1Q: 13F

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ar Asset Management accumulated 59,924 shares. Tekla Llc holds 738,044 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Healthcor Management Lp has invested 3.54% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hsbc Pcl holds 0.2% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 2.35M shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 28,316 shares. Affinity Invest Limited Liability holds 1.25% or 96,247 shares. Permanens Cap LP holds 0% or 102 shares. Tompkins Fincl reported 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Westpac Bk Corporation stated it has 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Towercrest Capital Management accumulated 5,290 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Lc reported 27,409 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 39,642 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.14% or 113.59 million shares. Moreover, Farmers Merchants Investments has 0.33% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 113,348 shares. Washington Cap Mngmt invested in 2.06% or 40,020 shares.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,644 shares to 30,937 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,090 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $701.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,765 shares to 3,880 shares, valued at $729,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 36,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,637 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

