First Midwest Bank Trust Division Increased Its Cerus (CERS) Position by $3.72 Million; Omers Administration Has Lowered Stake in Sun Life Finl (SLF) by $559,482

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Cerus Corp (CERS) by 435.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 744,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.57% . The institutional investor held 915,165 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, up from 170,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Cerus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $746.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.32. About 781,074 shares traded. Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has declined 18.52% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CERS News: 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – 2018 WORLDWIDE OCALIVA NET SALES CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $170 MLN AND $185 MLN; 13/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals: 11 of 13 Patients Improved or Maintained Histological Fibrosis Stage After Three Years of Treatment With Obeticholic Acid; 06/05/2018 – SAUDIS INTERCEPT 2 BALLISTIC MISSILES OVER NAJRAN: STATE TV; 05/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Prices 2.3M Shr Offering at $64/Shr; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT – EXPECTS NET SALES OF OCALIVA FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, TO BE SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN NET SALES OF OCALIVA FOR QTR ENDED DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – CERUS CORP CERS.O FY2018 REV VIEW $67.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/03/2018 – Oil Extends Rally as Saudis Intercept Missiles Fired From Yemen; 31/03/2018 – Saudi forces say intercept Houthi missile over Najran – TV; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Fighter jets intercept Russian bombers near Alaska; 08/05/2018 – CERUS RAISING FULL YEAR PRODUCT REV. GUIDANCE

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (SLF) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 13,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 285,191 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.00M, down from 298,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Sun Life Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 462,405 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS OVERNIGHT SLF OFFERED AT 3.4%; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY UNDERLYING EPS $1.26; 09/03/2018 – Canada News Wire: Sun Life Global Investments and Excel announce additional changes as part of integration process; 02/04/2018 – PBOC OFFERED 54.1B YUAN OF SLF IN MARCH; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SUN LIFE FINANCIAL’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 03/04/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – ALIGNING INTERNATIONAL HIGH NET WORTH LIFE INSURANCE BUSINESS WITH ITS SLF ASIA BUSINESS GROUP; 16/04/2018 – SUN LIFE ANNOUNCES DOIRE’S HIRING IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 22/03/2018 – China c.bank raises interest rate on SLF loans; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS 7-DAY SLF OFFERED AT 3.55%; 10/04/2018 – Sun Life Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average

Analysts await Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SLF’s profit will be $582.89 million for 11.24 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Sun Life Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.38% EPS growth.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $9.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd (NYSE:CHU) by 75,015 shares to 105,415 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 40,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 733,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $701.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,691 shares to 78,426 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,585 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).