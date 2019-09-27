First Midwest Bank Trust Division Increased General Mtrs Co (GM) Position by $582,692; Market Value Rose; As Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Share Price Declined, Mirae Asset Global Investments Trimmed Its Stake by $758,648

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 94,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 615,533 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31 million, down from 710,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 3.70 million shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 30/03/2018 – Vipshop to Invest Up to $250 Million in Private-Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Sees 2Q Rev CNY20.5B-CNY21.3B; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q EPS 12c; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AND COMMITTED TO INVEST UP TO $250 MLN INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 67.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 15,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 38,031 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47M, up from 22,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $37.22. About 3.03M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 31/05/2018 – General Motors: SoftBank Vision Fund Will Own 19.6% Equity Stake in GM Cruise; 26/04/2018 – GM 1Q Earnings Are ‘Solid’ and ‘on Plan’ Says CFO Stevens (Video); 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 25/04/2018 – GM may raise investment plan for S.Korean unit; 15/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ROOF MODULE PRODUCTION HAS BEGUN; PRODUCTION OF FOURTH GENERATION CRUISE AV EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2019; 27/03/2018 – GM EXPECTS REVISED TRADE DEAL BETWEEN S.KOREA, US WILL “HELP EASE INVESTMENT RISKS” FOR S.KOREA -S.KOREA’S TRADE MINISTRY; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Calls on GM To Consider ShareWork Ohio Program for Lordstown Employees; 17/04/2018 – GM KOREA, UNION TO RESUME TALKS TOMORROW MORNING; 19/03/2018 – GM SAYS SCOTT BELL, CURRENTLY DIRECTOR OF SALES OPERATIONS FOR CHEVROLET IN THE U.S., HAS BEEN NAMED VP, GM CANADA MARKETING, SALES AND SERVICE

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $14.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 10,769 shares to 45,718 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 21,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Analysts await Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.07 per share. VIPS’s profit will be $86.84 million for 17.02 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Vipshop Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

