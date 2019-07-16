First Midwest Bank Trust Division Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) Has Boosted by $325,755 as Stock Value Declined; As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Value Rose, Sir Capital Management LP Has Upped Position

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 87.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 165,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 354,772 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.02 million, up from 189,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $106.41. About 1.08M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 3,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,842 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 25,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $101.01. About 2.54M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 35,105 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 139,240 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp stated it has 255,301 shares. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 37,234 shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability holds 0.67% or 11,959 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.38 million shares or 0.21% of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corporation owns 343,252 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.04% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 29,670 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company reported 59,362 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 25,343 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt holds 48,650 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 1,087 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company. Amer International Group Incorporated holds 55,239 shares. California-based Reilly Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 250,087 shares.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 49,739 shares to 394,901 shares, valued at $17.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 40,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,200 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,772 shares to 30,449 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,190 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP).