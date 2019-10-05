First Midwest Bank Trust Division Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Lowered as Share Value Rose; Southern Co (SO) Holder Rocky Mountain Advisers Decreased Stake as Shares Rose

Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc sold 8,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 11,125 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $615,000, down from 20,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $62.05. About 3.14 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Unit 1 of the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant Began Planned Refueling and Maintenance Outage on April 8; 02/05/2018 – Southern Company Is Primarily Focused on Labor, Says CFO Beattie (Video); 23/05/2018 – Southern Co Portfolio Includes 26 Operating Solar Facilities Representing Approximately 1.7 Gigawatts of Capacity; 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video); 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 92c; 11/04/2018 – Alabama Power Dividends Declared; 22/03/2018 – OU Energy Symposium Finds U.S. Must Embrace All Forms of Energy in Marketplace; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER TO SELL 33% STAKE IN PORTFOLIO FOR $1.18B; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO SAYS TRADE PROTECTIONISM DOESN’T WORK IN LONG TERM; 16/04/2018 – Southern Company Increases Dividend For 17th Consecutive Year; Annualized Rate Goes To $2.40 Per Share

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 5,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 80,807 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.03M, down from 86,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 9.14 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 18/04/2018 – IMERYS WORKING WITH JPMORGAN AND ROTHSCHILD ON SALE OF ITS TILES BUSINESS; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Add JPMorgan’s Jeong for Equity Derivatives; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO SAYS EQUITY MARKET STILL HAS A WAY TO GO; 18/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – in February, J.P. Morgan said that 99 percent of equities orders were now electronic, which typically are a fraction of the cost to execute; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $701.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 15,822 shares to 209,776 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 15,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.81B for 11.84 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davenport & Ltd Liability stated it has 1.83% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Golub Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,818 shares. Ntv Asset Lc, a West Virginia-based fund reported 19,951 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Lc reported 39,590 shares. Bartlett Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, First Citizens Natl Bank & Tru has 1.43% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 127,031 shares. 7,685 are held by Bessemer Securities Ltd Liability Corp. First Manhattan owns 381,427 shares. Peddock Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.58% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Putnam Fl Investment reported 1.2% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Capital Advisers Ltd has invested 0.58% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 504,858 shares stake. Norinchukin Bancorporation The owns 268,769 shares. Somerset Tru invested in 2.41% or 41,776 shares. Moreover, Westfield Cap Mngmt Communications LP has 0.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 65,010 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Mngmt Com Lc invested in 2,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Interstate Fincl Bank holds 885 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.17% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 16,179 shares. Andra Ap has 123,400 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Trust Of Vermont has 15,949 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Iberiabank, a Louisiana-based fund reported 9,918 shares. Pension Ser owns 1.14 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Conning accumulated 0.03% or 16,586 shares. Moreover, Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 5,930 shares. The Maryland-based Edgemoor Advsrs has invested 0.87% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cim Mangement Inc stated it has 9,859 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Brookstone Capital Mgmt invested 0.21% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Arvest Financial Bank Trust Division has invested 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Interactive Finance, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,208 shares.