First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Upped Newell Brands (NWL) Position By $1.97 Million; Source Capital (SOR) Has 1.5 Sentiment

Source Capital Inc (SOR) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.74, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 21 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 14 sold and reduced positions in Source Capital Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 5.20 million shares, up from 3.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Source Capital Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 8 Increased: 16 New Position: 5.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased Newell Brands Inc (NWL) stake by 46.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired 131,106 shares as Newell Brands Inc (NWL)’s stock declined 1.11%. The First Midwest Bank Trust Division holds 412,435 shares with $6.33M value, up from 281,329 last quarter. Newell Brands Inc now has $6.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 3.09M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 66% Reduction in Number of Manufacturing Facilities; 19/04/2018 – Newell Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ANDREW LANGHAM HAS AGREED TO STEP DOWN FROM BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND DAVID ATCHISON WILL NOT STAND FOR ELECTION; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FORMER NEWELL BRANDS INC DIRECTOR MARTIN FRANKLIN SAYS J2 ACQUISITION LTD COULD BID FOR NEWELL ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Asks Shareholders to Take No Action in Response to Starboard’s Mailing; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL TO SELL WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX FOR ABOUT $2.3B; 05/03/2018 – Battle for Newell control intensifies as Starboard nominates two more directors; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Socially Responsive Exits Newell Brands; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value Buys New 3.8% Position in Newell Brands; 23/04/2018 – Steele Will Be Appointed to Newell Finance Committee

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $78,800 activity. 5,000 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) shares with value of $78,800 were bought by TODMAN MICHAEL.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 7,503 shares to 23,339 valued at $992,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) stake by 7,650 shares and now owns 16,969 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Newell Brands has $22 highest and $15 lowest target. $17.67’s average target is 6.45% above currents $16.6 stock price. Newell Brands had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, March 14. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, August 5. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Wells Fargo.

The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.44. About 4,062 shares traded. Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

