First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Upped Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake; Big Lots (BIG) Has 0.93 Sentiment

Big Lots Inc (BIG) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 100 funds started new and increased holdings, while 108 cut down and sold stock positions in Big Lots Inc. The funds in our database now have: 41.24 million shares, down from 41.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Big Lots Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 39 Reduced: 69 Increased: 57 New Position: 43.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 13.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired 3,429 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The First Midwest Bank Trust Division holds 28,842 shares with $2.75 million value, up from 25,413 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $44.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $98.83. About 2.12M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul

The stock increased 1.59% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.45. About 833,754 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) has declined 41.07% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 17/04/2018 – Big Lots Announces Retirement Of David Campisi, President And CEO; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC BIG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots To Return About 30% of Tax-Reform Benefit to Holders; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others – CNBC; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS REPORTS $100M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Net $104.8M; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018, ESTIMATE INCOME IN THE RANGE OF $1.15 TO $1.22 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots FY17-End Inventory $873M, Up 1.6%; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FOR 2018, FORECASTING COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE IN THE LOW SINGLE DIGIT RANGE; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – COMPANY ANNOUNCES $100 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Analysts await Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report earnings on August, 30. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 32.20% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.59 per share. BIG’s profit will be $15.60 million for 12.78 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Big Lots, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $797.71 million. The firm offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that consists of home dÃ©cor, frames, fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and furniture category consisting of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, and case goods departments. It has a 5.85 P/E ratio. It also provides merchandise under the seasonal category that includes lawn and garden, summer, Christmas, and other holiday departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category, including electronics, jewelry, hosiery, toys, and infant accessories departments.

Westport Asset Management Inc holds 5.19% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. for 195,200 shares. Snow Capital Management Lp owns 1.13 million shares or 2.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kestrel Investment Management Corp has 2.15% invested in the company for 122,300 shares. The Kansas-based Dean Capital Management has invested 1.34% in the stock. Tributary Capital Management Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 446,878 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 has $11700 highest and $102 lowest target. $107’s average target is 8.27% above currents $98.83 stock price. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of PSX in report on Monday, July 8 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PSX in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, May 17 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $106 target in Friday, June 21 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 15 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by Raymond James. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 4.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) stake by 234,826 shares to 208,799 valued at $2.83M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) stake by 88,558 shares and now owns 76,808 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by LOWE JOHN E, worth $165,816.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hexavest accumulated 338,714 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Rmb Capital Lc accumulated 0.02% or 7,306 shares. Bridges Investment Management reported 5,274 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 3,925 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Commercial Bank Of Hutchinson reported 4,016 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 30 are owned by Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation. Hl Finance Service Ltd Liability Corp holds 31,759 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel has 0.06% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 7,712 shares. Aviva Pcl reported 155,808 shares. Shufro Rose & Co Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,436 shares. Patten Patten Tn stated it has 11,415 shares. Sequoia Advisors Llc owns 6,986 shares. Mairs And Power holds 0.02% or 21,611 shares. Cwm holds 0.02% or 11,435 shares in its portfolio. Caprock Grp Inc, Idaho-based fund reported 7,281 shares.