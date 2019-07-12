First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Trimmed By $719,100 Its Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Position; U-BLOX HOLDING AG THALWIL NAMEN -AKT SW (UBLXF) Shorts Down By 17.75%

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) stake by 31.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 7,650 shares as Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS)’s stock rose 7.79%. The First Midwest Bank Trust Division holds 16,969 shares with $1.61 million value, down from 24,619 last quarter. Total Sys Svcs Inc now has $23.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $132.1. About 1.34M shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 23/05/2018 – TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $330.9M, EST. $318.9M; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT

U-BLOX HOLDING AG THALWIL NAMEN -AKT SW (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) had a decrease of 17.75% in short interest. UBLXF’s SI was 55,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 17.75% from 67,600 shares previously. It closed at $84.35 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 36,342 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 58,569 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 4,701 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 14,785 shares. Brinker Capital Inc holds 34,373 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Pointstate Capital Ltd Partnership reported 42,800 shares. 105,225 are held by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 75,610 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 94,923 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Capital City Tru Co Fl holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 44,099 shares. Manchester Mgmt Limited Company, a Vermont-based fund reported 686 shares. Century Cos has invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Optimum Advsr has invested 0.09% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $7.37 million activity. Shares for $4.36 million were sold by WOODS M TROY on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 8,632 shares valued at $787,471 was sold by Watson Patricia A. GRIFFITH G SANDERS III had sold 11,273 shares worth $1.03 million on Friday, February 8. On Friday, February 8 the insider Todd Paul M sold $979,687. 2,297 shares were sold by WEAVER DORENDA K, worth $209,548 on Friday, February 8.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.05 per share. TSS’s profit will be $201.77 million for 28.97 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.87% negative EPS growth.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) stake by 23,760 shares to 34,283 valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 8,452 shares and now owns 112,067 shares. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Total System Services (NYSE:TSS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Total System Services had 7 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of TSS in report on Wednesday, April 17 to “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of TSS in report on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform” rating.

u-blox Holding AG, a fabless semiconductor company, provides positioning and wireless semiconductors and modules for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $561.49 million. The Company’s solutions enable people, vehicles, and machines to locate their exact position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates through two divisions, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.