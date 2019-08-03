First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Raised Synaptics (SYNA) Holding By $2.20 Million; Kemnay Advisory Services Decreased By $360,468 Its Ball (BLL) Position

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased Ball Corp (BLL) stake by 20.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 6,324 shares as Ball Corp (BLL)’s stock rose 21.83%. The Kemnay Advisory Services Inc holds 24,237 shares with $1.40M value, down from 30,561 last quarter. Ball Corp now has $25.02B valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $74.73. About 2.77M shares traded or 19.32% up from the average. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 20/03/2018 – Ball Corporation, Employees Expand Philanthropic Efforts Worldwide; 25/05/2018 – Xperon Golf Launches “Xperon VIVID” Matte Colored Golf Ball; 04/05/2018 – BT KAREN RICHARDSON AND TONY BALL WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD; 12/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Completes Hand Over of Next-Gen Weather Satellite JPSS-1 to NASA, NOAA; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp Aerospace Contracted Backlog of $1.7B at the End of First Qtr; 21/05/2018 – Global Miniature Ball Bearings Market – Key Findings and Forecastsl Technavio; 16/03/2018 – Fashion at the Frick: The Museum Hosts 2018 Young Fellows Ball; 24/05/2018 – CFR President Says Ball Is in U.S.’s Court Regarding N. Korea (Video); 13/03/2018 – BLUE MOON APPOINTS PETER A. BALL AS DIRECTOR; 07/03/2018 – Matrix Service Begins Field Construction on Thermal Vacuum Chamber for Ball Aerospace

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased Synaptics Inc (SYNA) stake by 77.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired 56,436 shares as Synaptics Inc (SYNA)’s stock declined 13.07%. The First Midwest Bank Trust Division holds 129,479 shares with $5.15M value, up from 73,043 last quarter. Synaptics Inc now has $1.05B valuation. The stock decreased 3.83% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $30.35. About 460,979 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS SEES 4Q REV. $370M TO $410M, EST. $419.8M; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker; 11/04/2018 – SYNAPTICS INC SYNA.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $42; 27/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 27 / 2018 – Synaptics Incorporated – Finger Lakes Region; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q NET REV. $394.0M, EST. $401.8M; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 Synaptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys New 2.8% Position in Synaptics; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Rev $394M; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Named Component of the Year by Society for Information Display

More notable recent Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Synaptics (SYNA) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SYNA, ABBV, VGR – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&P, NASDAQ Back to Record Highs Despite DOJ Review – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Synaptics (SYNA) in Focus: Stock Moves 5.4% Higher – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Synaptics had 14 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) rating on Monday, March 4. Needham has “Buy” rating and $60 target. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 8 by JP Morgan. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $45 target in Monday, March 18 report. On Friday, May 10 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral” on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Hold” rating by Susquehanna given on Monday, March 18. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, March 18 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $35 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 18 report.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3,422 shares to 140,258 valued at $16.54M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWM) stake by 44,696 shares and now owns 86,178 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 18 investors sold SYNA shares while 59 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 32.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 33.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Et Al reported 28,722 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 20,515 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Element Mngmt Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 11,290 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.06% or 17,907 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Clearbridge Investments has 0% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 573 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md accumulated 181,657 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 4,638 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 8,964 shares. Axa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 139,100 shares. Pnc Fin Services Gru Inc stated it has 1,321 shares. Voya Invest Management Llc invested in 13,848 shares or 0% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj accumulated 10,000 shares. 1,761 were reported by Tower Cap Limited (Trc). Contrarius Invest Mngmt holds 123,735 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. 63,100 were accumulated by Swiss Financial Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 93,049 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 162,733 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.44% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Massachusetts-based Crestwood Grp Lc has invested 0.03% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). 4,360 were accumulated by Bb&T. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0.02% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). 57,442 were accumulated by Burney. Cookson Peirce & Communication reported 165,201 shares. Bank & Trust owns 22,955 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi invested in 288,228 shares or 2.2% of the stock. Moreover, Seabridge Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 1,460 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 476,073 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp holds 8,722 shares. Allstate reported 79,642 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank accumulated 1,118 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Ball (NYSE:BLL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ball had 11 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 15 by UBS. The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, April 5. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $60 target in Wednesday, February 13 report. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of BLL in report on Friday, May 17 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by Morgan Stanley.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 146,161 shares to 292,825 valued at $34.54 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) stake by 2,637 shares and now owns 13,786 shares. Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) was raised too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $6.16 million activity. Another trade for 13,677 shares valued at $725,018 was sold by MORRISON SCOTT C. $371,886 worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) was sold by Fisher Daniel William on Wednesday, February 6. $5.06M worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) was sold by HAYES JOHN A.