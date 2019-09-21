First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Lowered Its Lam Research (LRCX) Position by $704,055; Whittier Trust Co Holds Holding in Pepsico Com (PEP)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 49.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 3,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 3,880 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $729,000, down from 7,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $235.31. About 1.90 million shares traded or 7.54% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 2,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 277,277 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.36M, up from 274,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.85 million shares traded or 11.25% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr 3 7 Yr Treas Bd (IEI) by 6,281 shares to 39,460 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etf S&P 500 Growth (IVW) by 8,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,031 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.04 million for 19.54 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

