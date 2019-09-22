First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Lowered Its Holding in Netflix (NFLX) as Stock Declined; Tiverton Asset Management Increased Its Position in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) by $353,695

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 1,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 7,693 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83M, down from 9,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $15.85 during the last trading session, reaching $270.75. About 23.95M shares traded or 221.81% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Is ESPN ready to lose $$? Coachella, Netflix v. Cannes; 17/04/2018 – The Information: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC SEES GROSS DEBT AT C$216.9 BLN BY 2023, 45 PCT OF GDP; 07/05/2018 – Collider.com: Netflix Recruits `Beauty and the Beast’ Screenwriter for David Ayer’s `Bright’ Sequel; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Shows Junk-Bond Market Open, At a Price: Markets Live; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Jake Gyllenhaal’s Upcoming Netflix Horror Film Adds Big Names To Cast; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmak; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 174.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 2,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 4,385 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $560,000, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $105.31. About 683,598 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $701.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 15,334 shares to 38,031 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 15,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 64.46 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Seinfeld deal sized up – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Disney’s Trick to Make Disney+ a Winner Is Giving Netflix Fits – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Threats That Continue to Weigh Netflix Stock Down – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Reasons to Buy Netflix Stock Ahead of NFLXâ€™s Q3 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix to apply for license Turkey – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mercer Capital Advisers owns 75 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 104,634 shares stake. Nippon Life Glob Americas holds 1.67% or 60,020 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech reported 161,612 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 14,600 shares. Hsbc Holdings Plc invested in 0.21% or 295,031 shares. Coatue Mgmt has invested 5.25% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Jag Management Llc reported 34,420 shares stake. Stonebridge Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.16% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Personal Capital Advsrs reported 127,499 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Lc has 0.94% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Melvin Capital Mgmt LP owns 2.64% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 702,070 shares. Amp Invsts holds 159,013 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Maryland Cap Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 1,414 shares. Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,092 shares to 7,219 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 16,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,559 shares, and cut its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Okta: The Missed Signs And Other Signals – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CyberArk Stock Bull Signal Has Never Been Wrong – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 14, 2019 : RL, CYBR, GDS, TAC, AZZ, HUD, ALLT, MIXT, KMDA, HYGS, MTNB, LIQT – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SCZ, CYBR, ITRN, KRNT: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.