First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Lowered Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) Holder Summit Creek Advisors Has Cut Holding

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 24.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 6,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 18,409 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 24,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $59.88. About 1.25M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) by 31.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 106,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.17% . The institutional investor held 229,909 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13 million, down from 336,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $616.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $31.45. About 42,964 shares traded. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 4.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.05 TO $1.13; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests General Surgery Product Lines; 04/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 EPS $1.05-EPS $1.13; 12/03/2018 lemaitre vascular, inc. | anastoclip gc closure system | K173323 | 03/08/2018 |; 21/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMAT); 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 Sales $106M-$109M; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests Itself of General Surgery Pdt Lines; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O – SEES 2018 SALES $106.0 MLN – $109.0 MLN

More notable recent LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LeMaitre Vascular Acquires Cardial Business of BD – GlobeNewswire” on October 24, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right now – Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Small-Cap Healthcare Stocks for Your Watch List – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold LMAT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 0.01% less from 14.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 36 were reported by Parkside National Bank & Tru. Metropolitan Life Insur invested 0% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 0% or 1,327 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 10,770 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Needham Invest Llc invested in 0.24% or 22,500 shares. First Light Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.2% or 49,299 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 15,400 shares stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 587 shares. Gsa Limited Liability Partnership invested in 25,700 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 35,905 shares or 0% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 1,126 shares. Tower Research Limited Co (Trc) accumulated 331 shares or 0% of the stock. 27,452 were accumulated by Raymond James And Assocs. Fiduciary holds 14,407 shares.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 38,080 shares to 289,651 shares, valued at $18.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sps Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 22,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Analysts await LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.21 per share. LMAT’s profit will be $4.11 million for 37.44 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Chemical Commercial Bank invested in 0.12% or 15,199 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 540,387 shares. Dean Lc holds 0.57% or 54,078 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Company has 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Wisconsin-based Johnson Financial Group has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ameriprise Fincl invested in 1.70M shares or 0.06% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Incorporated reported 0.07% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Com invested in 340 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Haverford Trust invested in 3,640 shares or 0% of the stock. Finemark Natl Bank reported 69,736 shares stake. 4,140 were accumulated by Harvest Cap Mngmt Inc. Gw Henssler & Associate Ltd holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 187,748 shares. Sit Inv Incorporated reported 5,025 shares. Sloane Robinson Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 12.65% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Is A Buy After The Recent Share Price Drop – Seeking Alpha” on May 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Tough Quarter Forces Cognizant to Cut Its 2019 Outlook – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UBS turns bearish after Cognizant call – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting CTSH Put And Call Options For August 9th – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.