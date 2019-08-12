First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA AG MUENCHEN ORDINAR (PBSFF) SI Increased By 32.48%

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA AG MUENCHEN ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) had an increase of 32.48% in short interest. PBSFF’s SI was 1.57 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 32.48% from 1.18M shares previously. It closed at $12.84 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 2.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 3,050 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The First Midwest Bank Trust Division holds 100,931 shares with $19.17M value, down from 103,981 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $908.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $200.95. About 8.10M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 12/03/2018 – Acquisition of Magazine-Subscription Service Could Bolster Apple News; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Apple Hires Artificial-Intelligence Executive From Rival Google; 24/05/2018 – iDrop News: Apple Partners with Volkswagen to Create Autonomous Electric Vans; 13/05/2018 – The power of Apple; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple rejects Valve’s Steam Link app, blocking its release – Variety; 22/05/2018 – CNET TV: Next-gen Apple iPhone chips reportedly already in production; 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX IS UP 43% AFTER LATEST PATENT SUIT WIN VS APPLE

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 79 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, March 21 by Needham. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Friday, July 19. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 26. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $160 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 23. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by BTIG Research. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by UBS.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) stake by 440,769 shares to 610,850 valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nutanix Inc stake by 141,671 shares and now owns 151,434 shares. Ishares Tr (EEM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc has 5.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 447,021 were reported by Vantage Inv Prtn Limited Liability Co. Foster Dykema Cabot & Company Inc Ma holds 17,818 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Cadence Comml Bank Na has invested 1.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capstone Fincl Advsr holds 50,931 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Mairs & Power Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 33,151 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 1.39 million shares. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc owns 1.72% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12,495 shares. Wealthcare Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,677 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 657,100 are held by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Country Trust Bancorporation reported 4.76% stake. Fulton Commercial Bank Na has 122,851 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Sage Fincl Gp holds 0.01% or 203 shares in its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,459 shares. Klingenstein Fields Lc holds 0.29% or 28,600 shares.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media firm in Europe. The company has market cap of $2.90 billion. The firm operates through Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales divisions. It has a 5.7 P/E ratio. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates 9 free TV stations, and 13 advertising or program windows in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.