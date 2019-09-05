First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Lifted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; Last Week LendingClub (LC) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering LendingClub (NYSE:LC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. LendingClub has $1700 highest and $500 lowest target. $11’s average target is -17.04% below currents $13.26 stock price. LendingClub had 3 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, May 8. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $1700 target in Friday, July 12 report. See LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $23.7500 New Target: $17.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $3.7500 New Target: $5.0000 Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 3.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired 5,218 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The First Midwest Bank Trust Division holds 136,066 shares with $8.05M value, up from 130,848 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $240.62B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.18. About 9.23 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold LendingClub Corporation shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 345.94 million shares or 0.51% less from 347.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). 350,000 were accumulated by Pub Sector Pension Investment Board. Alliancebernstein L P accumulated 452,700 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 73,209 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Pcl stated it has 6.73M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 747,832 shares. Tiger Glob Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 275,000 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has 227,701 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd invested in 51,393 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 148,469 shares. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owns 30,000 shares. Comerica Savings Bank owns 10,293 shares. 36.47 million were reported by Vanguard Gp Inc. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC).

LendingClub Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. The Company’s marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for clients and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans and lines of credit. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers investors an opportunity to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit characteristics.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Burns J W And Ny has 1.23% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 85,207 shares. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 20,858 shares. Benedict Fincl Incorporated invested in 78,722 shares or 2.02% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund holds 82,152 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.04% or 17,877 shares. Optimum Advsrs holds 71,897 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.94% stake. Garde holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6,899 shares. 5.73 million were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Factory Mutual Insur holds 1.1% or 1.58M shares. Hartford Fincl Inc invested in 43,960 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 275,241 shares. 56,169 are owned by Reynders Mcveigh Management Limited Liability Corporation. Toth Advisory reported 290 shares stake.

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 6.57% above currents $58.18 stock price. Verizon had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Monday, July 8. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by J.P. Morgan.