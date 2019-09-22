First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Increased Its Stake in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) by $2.33 Million; Partners Group Holding Ag Has Lowered Its Position in Carlyle Group Lp/The (CG) as Stock Price Rose

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 265.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 110,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 152,529 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34 million, up from 41,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $20.9. About 3.05M shares traded or 134.17% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Carlyle Group Lp/The (CG) by 63.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 350,510 shares as the company's stock rose 16.34% . The institutional investor held 204,497 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.62M, down from 555,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Carlyle Group Lp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $9.08B market cap company. It closed at $26.6 lastly. It is down 0.21% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $815.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 22,939 shares to 270,733 shares, valued at $18.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 7,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

More notable recent The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Vigor Industrial sold to East Coast private equity firms – Portland Business Journal" on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Carlyle Group +2.2% as Citi adds to positive catalyst watch – Seeking Alpha" published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Carlyle Group: Private Equity Firm With Significant Strength – Seeking Alpha" on December 24, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 13 investors sold CG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 7.80% more from 39.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carret Asset Limited Company holds 0.06% or 15,900 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 22,812 shares. North Star Investment Corp invested in 0.03% or 13,200 shares. Fincl Group Incorporated invested 1.6% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Natl Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 3.45 million shares. Susquehanna Int Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 187,532 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 20,245 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank has 1,160 shares. 139,544 are held by Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 0% or 134,000 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Benjamin F Edwards Co invested 0% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Augustine Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 1.07% or 68,571 shares.

Analysts await The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 48.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CG’s profit will be $126.26M for 17.97 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Carlyle Group L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold HAIN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 100.43 million shares or 2.43% less from 102.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 156,700 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 948,658 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 47,742 shares. Bessemer Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP reported 12,150 shares stake. Tru Co Of Vermont owns 1,114 shares. 9,604 were accumulated by M&T Bank & Trust. 72,000 are owned by Boothbay Fund Mgmt. Pacifica Capital Ltd Liability owns 21,780 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc reported 2.33M shares. Signaturefd Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 73 shares. Shelton Capital Management accumulated 0.04% or 34,209 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 36,252 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Proxima Capital Llc holds 11.79% or 402,000 shares in its portfolio.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $701.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,086 shares to 20,930 shares, valued at $6.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,414 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).