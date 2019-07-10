First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Increased By $609,057 Its At&T (T) Position; Tang Capital Management Increased Its Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Stake

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 8.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired 19,647 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 4.73%. The First Midwest Bank Trust Division holds 250,644 shares with $7.86M value, up from 230,997 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $244.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.54. About 30.28M shares traded or 8.73% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Plans to Launch Next Generation of DIRECTV Now Video Streaming Service in 1H; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO testifies that the company’s bid for Time Warner would benefit consumers; 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN EMPLOYEE MEMO; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.6 BLN; 09/03/2018 – GROUP URGED FEDERAL JUDGE OVERSEEING CHALLENGE TO AT&T’S PROPOSED DEAL OF TIME WARNER TO ENSURE COS CAN EXAMINE IF WHITE HOUSE INTERFERED – COURT FILING; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Declines After Slump Puts More Pressure on Time Warner Deal; 26/03/2018 – JUDGE HOLDS CONFIDENTIAL TALKS WITH U.S., AT&T LAWYERS

Tang Capital Management Llc increased Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) stake by 41.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tang Capital Management Llc acquired 102,000 shares as Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI)’s stock declined 37.89%. The Tang Capital Management Llc holds 349,400 shares with $13.55M value, up from 247,400 last quarter. Puma Biotechnology Inc now has $476.09M valuation. The stock increased 3.61% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $12.33. About 833,277 shares traded. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 68.00% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 25/04/2018 – Puma Signs Partnership With Fossil Group for Watches; 16/03/2018 – PUMA ENERGY CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS DROPS TO $477M IN 2017; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 25/04/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC FOSL.O – AGREEMENT FOR DESIGN, DEVELOPMENT AND DISTRIBUTION OF PUMA WATCHES AND SMARTWATCHES THROUGH 2028; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 12/04/2018 – Puma Lifts Earnings Forecast on Strong Sales and Profitability; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT DOES RESPECT OTHER BRANDS RIGHTS AND PATENTS; 27/04/2018 – EU’S CHMP SAYS ADOPTS POSITIVE OPINION RECOMMENDING A CHANGE TO THE TERMS OF THE MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR ROCHE’S PERJETA; 08/03/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY REQUESTS REVIEW OF NEG OPINION ON NERATINIB; 12/04/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE SEES FY 2018 OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) IN THE RANGE OF € 310 MILLION TO € 330 MILLION

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 4,247 shares to 86,190 valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) stake by 88,824 shares and now owns 29,900 shares. Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Bank of America maintained the shares of T in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd holds 10,339 shares. Wright Invsts Serv invested in 159,505 shares. Fairfield Bush & Company holds 0.67% or 64,336 shares. Vigilant Cap has 6,468 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Mcgowan Asset Mngmt has invested 0.11% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Greenwood Gearhart holds 2.06% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 224,193 shares. Natl Asset Management has 256,687 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Seabridge Investment Advisors has 0.5% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 48,008 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Lc has invested 0.26% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 19,424 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.67% or 14.20M shares. Moreover, Stoneridge Invest Prns Ltd Liability has 1.22% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.08 million shares or 1.36% of the stock. New York-based Roanoke Asset Corp Ny has invested 0.76% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Among 6 analysts covering Puma Biotechnology (NYSE:PBYI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Puma Biotechnology had 9 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. Citigroup downgraded Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) on Friday, May 10 to “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) rating on Friday, March 1. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $70 target. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. J.P. Morgan maintained Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) rating on Friday, March 1. J.P. Morgan has “Sell” rating and $27 target. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $68 target in Friday, March 1 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $57 target in Monday, March 18 report. The company was downgraded on Friday, May 10 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $351,574 activity. $2,405 worth of stock was sold by EYLER CHARLES R on Monday, February 4. The insider BRYCE RICHARD PAUL sold 1,959 shares worth $48,426. 2,114 shares were sold by Lo Steven, worth $52,664. 8,825 Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) shares with value of $218,334 were sold by AUERBACH ALAN H.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.39, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold PBYI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 33.27 million shares or 2.54% more from 32.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Captrust Financial Advsr has invested 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 6,086 shares stake. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). First Manhattan Com has 0.1% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 425,900 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Co accumulated 254,738 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Century Inc reported 82,166 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 6,536 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 109,069 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Lc stated it has 91,900 shares. Orbimed Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.88 million shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 103 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 38,705 shares.

