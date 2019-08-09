First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Decreased Its Stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) as Stock Value Rose; Target (Call) (TGT) Share Price Rose While Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Lowered Its Position

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Target Corp (Call) (TGT) by 53.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 39,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 35,100 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Target Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $83.8. About 4.23M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N – THE YEAR’S EXPECTED DECLINE IN OPERATING MARGIN RATE WILL BE DRIVEN ENTIRELY BY $175 MLN INCREASE IN DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Expanded Shipping Services, $12 Minimum Wage — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 06/03/2018 – Target: Wage Increase Part of Previously Announced Plan to Boost to $15 by End of 2020; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA; 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – Target Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court weighs South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 19.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 17,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 74,202 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, down from 92,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $85.56. About 6.20 million shares traded or 20.80% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ak Stl Corp (Prn) by 3.19M shares to 11.19 million shares, valued at $11.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 6,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $847.52 million for 13.01 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.51B for 25.46 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

