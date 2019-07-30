First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $400,374; Market Value Rose; Nvidia Com (NVDA) Share Price Rose While Howard Capital Management Has Raised by $1.34 Million Its Position

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 3,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,258 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, down from 143,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 9.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 19.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 7,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,053 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27M, up from 38,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $175.84. About 3.34 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,086 were reported by Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Com. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt has invested 5.11% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pettee Investors holds 2,129 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0.24% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 8.73M shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Llc holds 2,090 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 5,201 were reported by Hwg Lp. Montecito Natl Bank holds 8,625 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc reported 0.05% stake. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Buckingham Capital holds 1,920 shares. First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moody Natl Bank Trust Division holds 43,252 shares. Putnam Invs holds 0.01% or 24,708 shares in its portfolio. 3,497 were accumulated by Sequoia Lc. Cap Impact Advsrs Limited Liability has 17,620 shares.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $708.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Pacific Pptys Restric (NYSE:HPP) by 28,612 shares to 340,449 shares, valued at $11.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Industrial Sector Etf (Xli) (XLI) by 20,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 131,106 shares to 412,435 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

