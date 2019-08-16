First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Cut Its Stake in Cerus (CERS) by $458,592 as Share Price Declined; As Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Market Valuation Declined, Presima Upped by $1.63 Million Its Holding

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Cerus Corp (CERS) by 30.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 76,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.57% . The institutional investor held 170,911 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 247,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Cerus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $731.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.21. About 376,415 shares traded. Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has declined 18.52% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CERS News: 26/03/2018 – OIL DAYBOOK EUROPE: Saudis Intercept Missiles; China Futures; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. fighter jets intercept Russian bombers near Alaska; 16/05/2018 – CERUS CORP – TOTAL POTENTIAL VALUE OF AMENDED CONTRACT WITH BARDA IS $201 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $3.22; 08/05/2018 – CERUS CORP CERS.O FY2018 REV VIEW $67.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – SAUDI FORCES INTERCEPT BALLISTIC MISSILE FIRED BY YEMEN’S HOUTHIS OVER JIZAN, NO REPORTS OF CASUALTIES -EKHBARIYA; 08/03/2018 – CERUS SEES 2018 PRODUCT REV. $51M-$53M; 02/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 08/03/2018 Cerus 4Q Loss/Shr 10c; 26/03/2018 – Intercept Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 149,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $78.23. About 796,949 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – FOR QUARTER, CONSOLIDATED PROPERTY SAME-STORE CASH NOI INCREASED BY 4.6% TO $128.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN DURELS: IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH ‘COUPLE OF THOSE’; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN: MCDERMOTT WILL SIGNED 20-YR LEASE FOR ONE VANDERBILT; 27/04/2018 – CHINA’S HNA IS SAID IN TALKS WITH SL GREEN ON PARK AVENUE TOWER; 30/04/2018 – SL Green Chairman to Step Down After 20 Years; 16/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp expected to post earnings of 46 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – SL Green Signs PUMA to Global Retail Flagship at 609 Fifth Avenue; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY – SAME-STORE CASH NOI, INCLUDING SHARE OF SAME-STORE CASH NOI FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES, INCREASED BY 7.4% FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Signs McDermott Will & Emery at One Vanderbilt Avenue; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – SEPARATELY ENTERED CONTRACTS TO SELL TWO SUBURBAN OFFICE PROPERTIES TO DIFFERENT BUYERS FOR A COMBINED SALE PRICE OF ABOUT $67 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold CERS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 4.09% more from 74.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Paradigm Capital Mgmt Ny has invested 0.01% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Dorsey Wright And Associate stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated invested in 85,830 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 37,076 shares. Shufro Rose & Limited has 0.01% invested in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) for 17,000 shares. Ameritas Prtn reported 10,738 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has 14,000 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Texas-based King Luther Capital Mgmt Corp has invested 0.01% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp stated it has 12,843 shares. Garde Capital Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). American Interest Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) for 85,821 shares. 22,365 were reported by Service Automobile Association. Rhumbline Advisers reported 175,959 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) for 261,200 shares.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6,510 shares to 34,061 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 28,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,586 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

