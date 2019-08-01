First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Cut Its Stake in Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) by $1.15 Million; Lateef Investment Management LP Increased Equinix (EQIX) Position by $6.38 Million; Stock Rose

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 14,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 68,737 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.15 million, up from 54,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $502.1. About 741,475 shares traded or 99.61% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 74.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 88,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% . The institutional investor held 29,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $407,000, down from 118,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $12.4. About 6.97 million shares traded or 125.90% up from the average. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Sees 2018 Galafold Revenue at High End of $75M-$85M View; 22/03/2018 – AMICUS REPORTS APPROVAL OF GALAFOLD FOR FABRY DISEASE IN JAPAN; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH SPEND BETWEEN $230 MLN AND $260 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics 1Q Loss $49.9M; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – CURRENT CASH POSITION, OTHER PROCEEDS, SUFFICIENT TO FUND ONGOING FABRY AND POMPE PROGRAM OPERATIONS INTO AT LEAST 2021; 15/05/2018 – Amicus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6,510 shares to 34,061 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 3,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,369 shares, and has risen its stake in 1Indexiq Etf Tr (MNA).

More notable recent Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Caterpillar Stock Is a Growth Play and (Maybe) an Income Play – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Beyond Meat tops revenue estimates, stock offering hits shares – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 ETFs For Investing In FinTech And The Payments Industry – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amicus Announces Positive Interim Clinical Data for AAV Gene Therapy in Children with CLN6 Batten Disease – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Multibillion-Dollar Race for Gene Therapy Manufacturing Is On – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold FOLD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 233.88 million shares or 8.05% more from 216.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Emory University holds 2% or 208,854 shares. Trust Of Vermont stated it has 70 shares. Product Prtn Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Artal Group Inc Sa stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Walleye Trading invested 0% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Shell Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 20,165 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md has invested 0% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Redmile Gp Limited Liability Co invested in 7.86% or 19.62M shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.05% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Cwm Ltd Liability Com stated it has 965 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Lazard Asset Ltd Co has invested 0% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Illinois-based First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Qs Investors Ltd Liability reported 139,034 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny stated it has 10,180 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Quantitative Ltd holds 0.03% or 41,400 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.34 earnings per share, down 3.03% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 87,930 are owned by Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks. Blackstone Grp Limited Partnership invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 2,474 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Cbre Clarion Secs Lc holds 3.83% or 516,362 shares. Riverpark Mgmt Ltd Company reported 2.75% stake. Washington National Bank holds 63 shares. Freestone Capital Holding Llc reported 2,451 shares. Washington Tru holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 23,324 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Commercial Bank Of The West has 3,608 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Tensile Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 7.06% or 111,087 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 36,275 shares stake.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 193,818 shares to 919,164 shares, valued at $30.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 307,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,704 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.