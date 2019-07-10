First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Cut Its Position in Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) by $414,144; Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Exxonmobil Corp. (XOM) as Stock Price Rose

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 23,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,157 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, down from 144,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $331.71M market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.28. About 28,210 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 4.70% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.13% the S&P500.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxonmobil Corp. (XOM) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 4,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,954 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxonmobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $325.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $77. About 2.74 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS FIRST BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY EXXON AND QPI IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030; 06/03/2018 – EXXON SAYS IT’S WORKING HARD ON WATER RECYCLING IN PERMIAN; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges; 27/04/2018 – Exxon CEO Woods to Break Long-Held Practice of Quarterly Silence; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS UP TO 4 WELLS PLANNED IN 2018 – 2019 IN BRAZIL

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,863 shares to 19,654 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. 24,000 are held by Teton. Earnest Limited Liability owns 1,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wisconsin-based National Invest Serv Wi has invested 1% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Missouri-based Parkside Comml Bank & Tru has invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Raymond James Assoc has 154,145 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Ltd Company owns 0.02% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 207,431 shares. Tower Research Ltd Company (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 630 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Parthenon Ltd Liability has 0.37% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 86,891 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 6,344 shares. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Swiss Financial Bank has 34,450 shares.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $39,540 activity.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30M and $647.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MRK) by 28,258 shares to 160,512 shares, valued at $13.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN) by 8,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.64 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 948,261 shares. Condor Cap Mngmt invested in 0.49% or 36,873 shares. Aviance Capital Management Limited Liability invested 0.71% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 434,734 were reported by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Seabridge Investment Ltd Liability owns 5,139 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Adams Natural Resources Fund has 1.49 million shares. First Mercantile Trust owns 12,662 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd holds 42,963 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt has 0.13% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3,160 shares. 5,158 were reported by Addison Cap. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation New York reported 92,886 shares. Acg Wealth accumulated 36,494 shares or 0.4% of the stock. 1.62M were accumulated by Amp Capital Ltd. Brandywine Trust invested in 148,048 shares or 10.53% of the stock. Meridian Counsel Inc reported 0.81% stake.