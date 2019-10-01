First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Cut Its Holding in Netflix (NFLX) by $531,783 as Stock Declined; Simcoe Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) as Share Value Declined

Simcoe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc sold 57,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 535,735 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.11 million, down from 592,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.89. About 90,801 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 1,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 7,693 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83 million, down from 9,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $265.83. About 4.28M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include a Netflix Subscription in New and Existing Xfinity Packages; 23/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – OFFERING OF NOTES WAS UPSIZED FROM AN ORIGINALLY ANNOUNCED AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.5 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast; 08/03/2018 – Vallejo Times: March 8 Vallejo A&E Source: Mike E. Winfield doesn’t wait for Netflix or networks … produces his own comedy; 17/04/2018 – CMO Today: Roberto Quarta and WPP’s Future; Netflix’s Blockbuster Earnings; Facebook Explains Non-User Tracking; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX QTRLY SHR $0.64; QTRLY REV $3.7 BLN VS $2.64 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Tech Up After Netflix Earnings — Tech Roundup; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Expands Growth In International Markets; 30/03/2018 – KEYE TV: Netflix hiring for role to binge watch its original content; 06/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Threatens to Withhold Films From Cannes Festival

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $701.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Topbuild Corp by 5,996 shares to 11,007 shares, valued at $911,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 2,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Tompkins Finance Corporation has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 658,525 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 123,352 shares. Proshare Advisors Llc reported 309,836 shares stake. Colony Grp Inc accumulated 0.16% or 13,961 shares. 1,932 were reported by Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn. Edgewood Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 2.55M shares for 3.08% of their portfolio. Horseman reported 0.77% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Neumann Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.8% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ima Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 19 shares. Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 1,070 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 1.69M shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corporation reported 6,651 shares. King Wealth reported 0.29% stake. Segment Wealth Ltd Liability Co owns 3,003 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 63.29 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 1,384 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.08% stake. Hightower Limited Com has 150,897 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Pitcairn Commerce invested in 4,435 shares. Kepos Capital LP invested in 0.22% or 21,650 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 1.80 million shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 67,538 shares. Gp One Trading Lp holds 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 1,939 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Fort LP reported 5,180 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 6,298 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Morgan Stanley owns 64,687 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

