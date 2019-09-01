First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Cut Its Holding in Deere & Co (DE) by $302,100 as Share Value Rose; Schnieders Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Dominion Energy (D) by $459,800

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 46,844 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 million, down from 48,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $154.91. About 1.58 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO CONFIDENT COST REDUCTION ACTIONS TO OFFSET INFLATION; 30/05/2018 – Deere Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15% — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 56.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 16,775 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 10,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 3.41 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Elm Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.32% or 2,855 shares. 5,325 are owned by Sumitomo Life. Shelter Retirement Plan reported 2.37% stake. Ftb Advsrs holds 3,578 shares. Birmingham Company Al stated it has 67,355 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 80,043 shares. Moody Bancorporation Trust Division invested 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.01% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mgmt Inc Or stated it has 51,171 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 95,155 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Llc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Hugh Johnson Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 3,282 shares in its portfolio. Birinyi Associate Inc invested 0.09% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Chem Bankshares owns 10,460 shares.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More Sobering News From Deere – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Preview Of Deere’s Q3 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Massif Capital – Deere & Co. – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deere EPS misses by $0.13, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Market Remains On Edge As Tensions Between US, China Continue – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 19,647 shares to 250,644 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 7,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,694 shares, and has risen its stake in 1Indexiq Etf Tr (MNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Lincoln has invested 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Spectrum Mngmt Gru holds 0.01% or 516 shares. Yhb Advsr Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,845 shares. Rothschild Inv Il reported 36,600 shares. Johnson Finance Group invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Norinchukin Natl Bank The reported 0.15% stake. The New York-based Carret Asset Management Lc has invested 0.62% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 10,454 were reported by S R Schill &. 273,866 were accumulated by Victory. Wexford Lp stated it has 0.17% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Kwmg Ltd Liability Co holds 2,721 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. A D Beadell Inv Counsel holds 46,825 shares. London Of Virginia, a Virginia-based fund reported 995,572 shares. Natixis Advisors LP invested in 0.04% or 60,916 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% or 3,892 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Covia Holdings (NYSE:CVIA) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 86% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 49% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.