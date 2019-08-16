First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Boosted Its Position in At&T (T) by $609,057 as Market Valuation Rose; Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Cut Holding by $799,052 as Share Price Rose

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 240,761 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.90 million, down from 251,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $96.6. About 2.61 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) on Watch Amid Chatter; 19/04/2018 – Philadelphia Police Chief Apologizes for Starbucks Incident; 28/05/2018 – WEI CHUAN FOODS IN TALKS TO SUPPLY MILK TO STARBUCKS: DAILY; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks baristas find anti-bias training has a limited scope but is a good start; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks says it’s achieved pay equity in the US; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Israel exposes limits of US intel, Starbucks caves to extremists, and other comments; 10/03/2018 – STARBUCKS’S SCHULTZ DEFENDS U.K. TAX PAYMENTS: TELEGRAPH; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250M ON PACT TERMINATION; 29/05/2018 – NBC News: As Starbucks closes for bias training, black-owned coffee shops open their doors wider; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 19,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 250,644 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86 million, up from 230,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $34.86. About 13.81M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 12/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Makes 366 Times The Average Worker — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 4th Update; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson says deal needed in content-dependent world; 20/03/2018 – DoJ trial to block AT&T takeover of Time Warner is test case for US deals; 28/03/2018 – Turner President Martin to Take Stand in AT&T Antitrust Trial; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects June 12 Ruling on DOJ Suit Over Time Warner Deal; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$14.68 BLN; 11/05/2018 – AT&T released a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 508,019 were reported by Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Garrison Asset Management Llc has invested 0.25% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The Iowa-based Btc Mngmt has invested 0.8% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Holt Cap Advisors Lc Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs LP has 0.17% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 18,754 shares. 1St Source Bankshares has 142,024 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. 6.59M are held by Susquehanna Intll Gp Llp. Asset Management One Co holds 0.68% or 4.03M shares. King Luther Capital Management holds 3.55M shares. 27,974 are held by Nadler Group Inc. Parsons Management Incorporated Ri holds 0.43% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 125,801 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 19,424 shares. Ipg Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 12,200 shares. Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Co invested in 1,545 shares. Founders Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 7,723 shares.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,247 shares to 86,190 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 38,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,398 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $658.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 6,625 shares to 155,092 shares, valued at $14.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).