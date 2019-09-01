First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Boosted Its Gogo (GOGO) Stake; Lateef Investment Management LP Lowered Its Facebook (FB) Position

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased Gogo Inc (GOGO) stake by 38.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired 377,630 shares as Gogo Inc (GOGO)’s stock declined 19.42%. The First Midwest Bank Trust Division holds 1.37M shares with $6.14 million value, up from 990,322 last quarter. Gogo Inc now has $352.25M valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.02. About 621,707 shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 29/05/2018 – Gogo Welcomes Will Davis as Vice President of Investor Relations; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $865 MLN TO $935 MLN; 07/05/2018 – GOGO’S CFR TO Caa1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – GOGO 1Q LOSS/SHR 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 58C; 20/04/2018 – GOGO’S JOHN WADE NAMED PRESIDENT, COMMERCIAL AVIATION DIVISION; 20/04/2018 – GOGO INC – JON COBIN APPOINTED CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER AND EVP CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $887.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 Gogo Appoints Oakleigh Thorne As President And Chief Executive Officer; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADE GOGO’S CFR TO Caa1; CHANGES OUTLOOK TO; 05/03/2018 – GOGO BOARD AND SMALL MADE MUTUAL DECISION FOR STEP DOWN

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 98.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 115,803 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Lateef Investment Management Lp holds 1,931 shares with $322,000 value, down from 117,734 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $518.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Rep. Schakowsky: Schakowsky leads DCCP members on letter to FTC regarding Facebook; 28/03/2018 – Cooking Panda Owner Is the Latest Digital Publisher to Shut Down After Facebook Changes; 13/03/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Scoop: Facebook aiming to launch News for Watch this summer; 23/03/2018 – CORRECT: GERMAN JUSTICE MIN, FACEBOOK OFFICIALS MEET MARCH 26; 21/03/2018 – Brazil prosecutors open investigation of Cambridge Analytica; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s pain could be blockchain’s gain, says analyst; 22/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK SAYS BRAND SAFETY, DATA SECURITY ARE IMPORTANT TO US – HANDELSBLATT; 28/03/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Discusses Facebook’s Failure to Protect Consumer Privacy; 19/03/2018 – Red Deer Advocate: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 20/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 23.93 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.29’s average target is 13.26% above currents $185.67 stock price. Facebook had 30 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”. JMP Securities maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by M Partners. M Partners reinitiated the shares of FB in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $210 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Nomura. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Rosenblatt. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. The insider THIEL PETER sold 22,246 shares worth $4.05 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,811 were reported by Hyman Charles D. Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Petrus Trust Co Lta invested 2.74% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hodges Capital Mgmt reported 0.24% stake. Matrix Asset New York accumulated 0.9% or 31,457 shares. Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn holds 0.03% or 1,499 shares. St Johns Investment Management Co Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6,212 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Dragoneer Invest Grp Llc reported 481,266 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tokio Marine Asset Limited reported 94,257 shares stake. Bessemer Secs Limited Company reported 0.5% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealthquest Corporation owns 1,746 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru Co invested in 0.11% or 1,470 shares. Carroll Fin Assoc Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,336 shares. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc has 1.47% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Among 2 analysts covering Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gogo has $1000 highest and $7 lowest target. $8.50’s average target is 111.44% above currents $4.02 stock price. Gogo had 6 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co upgraded Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) on Thursday, April 18 to “Outperform” rating.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.03 million activity. 134,349 shares were bought by TOWNSEND CHARLES C, worth $532,579. MUNDHEIM ROBERT H bought $20,000 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. 50,000 shares valued at $198,940 were bought by JONES HUGH W on Monday, August 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). 1.21 million are owned by Cap Invsts. Whitebox Lc has invested 0.06% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Us Comml Bank De holds 26,943 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Parametric Port Associate Limited Company invested in 0% or 55,963 shares. Oppenheimer & invested 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.04% or 1.28 million shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Int Gp, a New York-based fund reported 36,794 shares. Hodges Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 763,900 shares. 210,287 are owned by Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Com accumulated 0.03% or 85,528 shares. New York-based Valinor Management Lp has invested 0.76% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO).

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (NASDAQ:MPAA) stake by 23,008 shares to 121,157 valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 3,257 shares and now owns 13,498 shares. Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) was reduced too.