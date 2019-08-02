First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Boosted Gogo (GOGO) Position by $1.51 Million; Kimberly (KMB) Shares Rose While Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Holding

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 155,223 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.23M, down from 160,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $135.24. About 1.34M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Still Expects 2018 Adj Effective Tax Rate of 23% to 26%; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES KIM UNDERHILL HEAD OF N. AMERICA UNIT; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 38.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 377,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.42% . The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 990,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.18. About 1.47M shares traded or 1.72% up from the average. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GOGO INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 06/04/2018 – GOGO AMENDED EMPLOYMENT, CHANGE IN CONTROL PACTS FOR EXECS; 04/05/2018 – Gogo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – GOGO’S CFR TO Caa1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – GOGO 1Q LOSS/SHR 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 58C; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $865 MLN TO $935 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Gogo Short-Interest Ratio Rises 50% to 44 Days; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADE GOGO’S CFR TO Caa1; CHANGES OUTLOOK TO; 25/05/2018 – FTC: 20181210: Senator Global Opportunity Offshore Fund II Ltd.; Gogo Inc; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Gogo To ‘CCC+’; Otlk Neg; Debt Rtgs Lowered

Since February 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.77 million activity.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerus Corp (NASDAQ:CERS) by 76,432 shares to 170,911 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,190 shares, and cut its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $769.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Systems Services (NYSE:TSS) by 5,895 shares to 44,103 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00 million for 18.89 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.