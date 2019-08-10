First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Boosted Gogo (GOGO) Holding; Par Capital Management Position In Quinstreet (QNST) Was Boosted

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 38.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 377,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.42% . The institutional investor held 1.37 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 990,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.50M market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.63. About 2.87M shares traded or 87.59% up from the average. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 05/03/2018 – GOGO INC – THORNE REPLACES MICHAEL J. SMALL AS CEO; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $887.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – GOGO AMENDED EMPLOYMENT, CHANGE IN CONTROL PACTS FOR EXECS; 19/03/2018 – GOGO HOLDER SENATOR SAYS MAY ENGAGE IN TALKS WITH MGMT, HOLDERS; 19/03/2018 – Senator Investment Group LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Gogo; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrade Gogo’s Cfr To Caa1; Changes Outlook To Negative; Sgl Rating Downgraded To Sgl-3; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s: Gogo Has Had Weakening Credit Metrics and Operational Difficulties; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GOGO INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADE GOGO’S CFR TO Caa1; CHANGES OUTLOOK TO; 09/05/2018 – Gogo Short-Interest Ratio Rises 50% to 44 Days

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 59.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 657,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The hedge fund held 1.77M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.67M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $592.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 27.86% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $11.81. About 4.53M shares traded or 651.05% up from the average. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 11/04/2018 – $QNST uses a hub domain,; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) Leading Nowhere; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q EPS 14c; 30/05/2018 – QuinStreet To Meet with Investors in Toronto and Montreal; 20/04/2018 – $QNST: Split Rock, $QNST’s 4th-largest holder and one of its earliest backers, keeps selling shares. Another 230k earlier this week at prices as low as $10.73. ����; 07/05/2018 – QuinStreet Posts CEO Overview of Market Opportunity and Business Model; 25/04/2018 – QUINSTREET INC SEES FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF AT LEAST 8%; 07/05/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – QuinStreet at East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Conference May 8

Since February 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.77 million activity.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 105,094 shares to 87,179 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 25,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,817 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 101,234 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership owns 400 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 108,811 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset, New York-based fund reported 16,025 shares. 55,963 were reported by Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability. 250,243 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Daiwa Securities has 0.02% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 575,900 shares. Intersect Cap Limited Com holds 20,000 shares. Voya Lc accumulated 23,826 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 45,943 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al holds 0.04% or 1.28M shares in its portfolio. Blackrock has 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.01% or 57,305 shares. New York-based Stelliam Invest Management LP has invested 6.29% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO).

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc by 75,832 shares to 853,568 shares, valued at $19.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.62M shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold QNST shares while 43 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 45.67 million shares or 5.37% more from 43.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 13,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gradient Llc reported 85 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The stated it has 29,423 shares. Sei Communications holds 93,464 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% or 12,477 shares in its portfolio. Par, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.77 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 88,002 shares. Driehaus Ltd Liability owns 406,546 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. 432,026 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Communications Mn. Renaissance holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 415,200 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0% or 29,376 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 172,014 shares. Secor Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 32,741 shares. Portolan Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 1.05 million shares for 1.44% of their portfolio.