First Midwest Bank Trust Division Decreased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; Fir Tree Raised Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Position

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 11.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 3,379 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The First Midwest Bank Trust Division holds 25,348 shares with $3.54M value, down from 28,727 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $238.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.64 million shares traded or 194.28% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript)

Fir Tree Inc increased Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) stake by 232.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fir Tree Inc acquired 2.03M shares as Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY)’s stock declined 7.37%. The Fir Tree Inc holds 2.90M shares with $48.96 million value, up from 871,446 last quarter. Extended Stay Amer Inc now has $2.72B valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 2.14 million shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY)

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.56’s average target is 16.85% above currents $132.27 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 10. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Thursday, September 19 by Imperial Capital. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, August 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 6 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, April 23. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, May 6. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Public Limited holds 0.98% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2.29M shares. Sadoff Invest Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Trust Of Vermont owns 149,235 shares. Ipg Invest Advisors Llc stated it has 8,414 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company holds 103,070 shares. Cohen Lawrence B reported 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stillwater Management Limited Com invested 1.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 139,987 are held by Cobblestone Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Co Ny. Barometer Mngmt Inc has invested 2.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Albert D Mason Inc has invested 0.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Duncker Streett & Communications Inc reported 0.75% stake. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 4.20 million shares stake. Hillsdale Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bridges Inv Management Incorporated invested in 1.65% or 308,035 shares. Neumann Mngmt has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $293,938 activity. Halkyard Jonathan S also bought $146,294 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) on Monday, August 12. Nicholson Brian T. had bought 10,000 shares worth $147,644.

Among 4 analysts covering Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Extended Stay America has $21 highest and $1500 lowest target. $16.75’s average target is 15.92% above currents $14.45 stock price. Extended Stay America had 5 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 25. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”.

