First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cut Stake in Netflix (NFLX) by $531,783 as Shares Declined; Dennys (DENN) Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $3.99 Million as Share Value Rose

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dennys Corp (DENN) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 199,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.21% . The institutional investor held 3.38M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.29 million, down from 3.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dennys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 306,231 shares traded. Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) has risen 45.55% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DENN News: 24/05/2018 – Denny’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 31; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Same-Store Sales Up, Revenue Boosted by Accounting Change; 14/03/2018 Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees 2018 Rev $634M-$642M; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.4% Position in Denny’s; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees Full-Year Same-Store Sales Flat to Up 2%; 31/05/2018 – Denny’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 01/05/2018 – DENNY’S SEES FY COMP SALES 0% TO +2%; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q Rev $155.3M

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 1,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 7,693 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83M, down from 9,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $286.27. About 7.28M shares traded or 2.30% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 27/03/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Netflix is on a hiring spree by offering big increase in compensation to new hires; 16/04/2018 – Investors May Be Watching These Netflix-Heavy Funds: ETF Watch; 16/05/2018 – NETFLIX ON TRACK TO RELEASE AT LEAST 86 ORIGINAL FILMS ’18:RTRS; 02/04/2018 – Reality TV World: Netflix posts job openings for paid binge-watchers; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: `Tulip Fever’, Harvey Weinstein’s Last Hurrah, Just Snuck Onto Netflix; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama to produce content for Netflix; 08/03/2018 – Michael D. Shear: EXCLUSIVE: Former President Obama is in talks with Netflix to produce shows for the streaming service that; 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : WEDBUSH SAYS EXPECTS CO TO BURN CASH TO FUND CONTENT ACQUISITION FOR MANY YEARS; 21/05/2018 – Netflix Forms Storytelling Partnership With Barack and Michelle Obama

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr holds 420 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Clark Cap Gru owns 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,926 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 1.63M shares. Hyman Charles D holds 650 shares. Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp holds 3,003 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Patten Patten Tn reported 1,932 shares stake. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 0.79% or 7,530 shares. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp holds 1.57% or 250,000 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 660 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa holds 82,621 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 4,449 shares. Us Fincl Bank De has 0.07% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 65,585 shares. Cordasco Networks accumulated 200 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Pacific Invest Company invested 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Andra Ap invested in 0.1% or 9,100 shares.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $701.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 10,493 shares to 71,627 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 2,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 68.16 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NFLX, JE, PS and MGNX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Benzinga” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Netflix: Clear Signs Of Bottoming – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Comcast Introduces a New Box in a Move Against Roku – The Motley Fool” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix (NFLX) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Another Streaming Newcomer Undercuts Netflix – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold DENN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 52.57 million shares or 4.13% less from 54.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Comm has 0% invested in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 24,901 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 4,291 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology owns 0.01% invested in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) for 2,500 shares. Mesirow Financial Investment Mgmt reported 2,440 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0% or 9,827 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.11% invested in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). California Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% or 217,549 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 225,000 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt holds 0.47% or 198,807 shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt Lc Ct owns 3.38M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 0.02% or 2.62 million shares. American International Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN).

Analysts await Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. DENN’s profit will be $8.91M for 38.18 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Denny's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.78% negative EPS growth.