First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cut Mcdonalds (MCD) Position by $334,908 as Valuation Rose; As Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Shares Declined, Shareholder Partners Group Holding Ag Has Lowered Its Holding

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 1,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,449 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78M, down from 32,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $212.7. About 990,508 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 16/05/2018 – McDonald’s Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: `ENCOURAGED’ BY RESPONSE TO NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 60.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 154,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,698 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 257,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 48,059 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 5.59% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTR END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 46C; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE$0.56; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 21/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk; 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 20/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 19/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. – 40-17G; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE

Analysts await TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 17.86% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.56 per share. TSLX’s profit will be $30.46M for 10.64 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.20% EPS growth.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 25.94 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Inv Advisors stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Waratah Capital Advsrs Ltd holds 142,582 shares or 2.86% of its portfolio. Taurus Asset Ltd Llc owns 138,622 shares or 3.68% of their US portfolio. Birmingham Capital Al reported 42,440 shares. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 1.18% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Capital International Limited Ca stated it has 0.07% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Provise Ltd Co has 0.21% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 7,763 shares. Moreover, Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm has 0.1% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,196 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd has 0.49% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 57,713 shares. Sandhill Cap Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,939 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt has invested 2% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability owns 1,302 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Inc stated it has 0.23% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Sather Grp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

