First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cut Its Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Position by $524,288; Dragoneer Investment Group Has Raised Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $8.91 Million as Market Value Declined

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc bought 52,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.30 million, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $168.11. About 9.34 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY-TOTAL INCENTIVE FEES TO BE RECEIVED BY ALIBABA HEALTH GROUP UNDER DEAL FOR FY19 WILL NOT BE MORE THAN RMB8 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 09/04/2018 – Chinese A.I. start-up raises a record $600 million in funding round led by Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA; 30/05/2018 – China’s Wanda Group, Tencent team up for ‘smart retail’; 10/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba, Telecom Italia Trade Actively

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 4,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 12,873 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65M, down from 16,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59M shares traded or 517.28% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MLN SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. 100C; 12/04/2018 – TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program; 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Sees 2018 Total System Capacity Up 2.5%

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,278 activity.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $701.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerus Corp (NASDAQ:CERS) by 744,254 shares to 915,165 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Topbuild Corp by 5,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $203.53M for 28.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Management invested in 0.03% or 147,791 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 24,351 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communication owns 47 shares. Bessemer Gru stated it has 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Iberiabank reported 0.04% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 67,688 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 88,006 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 26,587 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 316 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Glenmede Tru Company Na reported 1,413 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ghp Investment Advsr has invested 0.48% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Sit Invest Assoc reported 32,377 shares stake. Bluemar Capital Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 3.51% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

