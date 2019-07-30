First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cut Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake; Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Has 0.83 Sentiment

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. It’s down -2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 100 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 120 decreased and sold holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. The institutional investors in our database now have: 145.65 million shares, up from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 94 Increased: 73 New Position: 27.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 19.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 17,830 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 2.86%. The First Midwest Bank Trust Division holds 74,202 shares with $5.93 million value, down from 92,032 last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $156.22B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $88.55. About 3.32M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, through Pebblebrook Hotel, L.P., operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.71 billion. The firm acquires and invests primarily in hotel properties located in the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interests in the Doubletree Bethesda Hotel and Executive Meeting Center located in Bethesda, Maryland; Sir Francis Drake Hotel located in San Francisco, California; and InterContinental Buckhead Hotel located in Atlanta, Georgia.

Analysts await Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. PEB’s profit will be $104.51M for 8.88 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.54% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $28.43. About 895,218 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has declined 17.53% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.96% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 28/03/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – DEAL COMBINATION WILL BE STRUCTURED AS A TAX-FREE, 100% EQUITY EXCHANGE; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Issues Statement in Response to LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Announcement of Merger Agreement with; 24/04/2018 – LaSalle Bd of Trustees Expects to Respond to Pebblebrook’s Proposal in Due Course; 15/03/2018 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Declares Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $2.56 TO $2.69; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $57M-$58.5M; 28/03/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL: PEBBLEBROOK BID INSUFFICIENT IN BOTH PRICE-MIX; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 1Q Same-Property EBITDA of $53.3M-$54.8M; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: LaSalle Hasn’t Responded to Revised Proposal, Continues to Refuse to Negotiate Agreement to Combine; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – REVISED PROPOSAL ALSO PROVIDES LASALLE’S SHAREHOLDERS WITH OPTION TO ELECT TO GET CASH UP TO MAXIMUM OF 15%

More notable recent Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) CEO Jon Bortz on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: BofA/Merrill Lynch Downgrades PebbleBrook Hotel Trust (PEB) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pebblebrook Hotel to convert Paradise Point to Margaritaville resort – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Completes Sale of Hotel Amarano Burbank – Business Wire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc holds 3% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for 2.22 million shares. Loudon Investment Management Llc owns 21,660 shares or 1.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc has 1.85% invested in the company for 2.32 million shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has invested 1.69% in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, a New York-based fund reported 4.94 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il stated it has 1.4% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cambridge Invest Advsr Inc accumulated 215,567 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Rothschild Com Asset Us reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Gradient Invs Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 6,928 shares in its portfolio. Amer Natl Registered Invest Advisor reported 0.42% stake. Waverton Invest reported 54,298 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Holt Advisors Ltd Liability Com Dba Holt Ptnrs LP holds 18,208 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Gluskin Sheff Associates owns 36,346 shares. Glynn Capital Limited Liability Company reported 25,000 shares. Nadler Fincl Grp, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,977 shares. Stonehearth Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 3,528 shares. Ar Asset holds 0.26% or 8,700 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Miles accumulated 0.26% or 3,753 shares. Department Mb Natl Bank N A stated it has 13,572 shares.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abbott Laboratories Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Abbott Laboratories Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “With Earnings On Tap, A Stir In This Leveraged Pharmaceuticals ETF – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Season Starts With Beat From Citigroup; Other Banks, Netflix Report Later In Week – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 16. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $86 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 18 by BMO Capital Markets.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) stake by 2,647 shares to 6,749 valued at $774,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 330 shares and now owns 2,396 shares. 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was raised too.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 26.35 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.