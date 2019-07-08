First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cut Deere & Co (DE) Position; World Acceptance Has 0.77 Sentiment

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 3.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 1,900 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock declined 10.98%. The First Midwest Bank Trust Division holds 46,844 shares with $7.49 million value, down from 48,744 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $52.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $164.47. About 397,391 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO QTRLY SHR $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ. EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; BOOSTS YEAR ADJ. NET VIEW; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST INCLUDES $803 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172

World Acceptance Corp (WRLD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.66, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 43 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 56 sold and decreased holdings in World Acceptance Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 7.11 million shares, down from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding World Acceptance Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 48 Increased: 27 New Position: 16.

The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $165.94. About 32,524 shares traded. World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) has risen 21.96% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WRLD News: 10/05/2018 – World Acceptance 4Q Rev $151.9M; 19/04/2018 DJ World Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRLD); 10/05/2018 – World Acceptance 4Q EPS $3.18

More notable recent World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WRLD, DAL, SUM – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Synchrony (SYF) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. The firm offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary services and products to individuals. It has a 41 P/E ratio. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Prescott General Partners Llc holds 9.87% of its portfolio in World Acceptance Corporation for 2.04 million shares. Smith Thomas W owns 92,150 shares or 8.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nantahala Capital Management Llc has 2.37% invested in the company for 647,845 shares. The Tennessee-based Livingston Group Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 1% in the stock. Goodnow Investment Group Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 59,920 shares.

Analysts await World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 21.30% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.69 per share. WRLD’s profit will be $19.09 million for 20.24 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.22 actual EPS reported by World Acceptance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.42% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Deere (NYSE:DE), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Deere had 21 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, July 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, May 20. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, February 19. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, May 20. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, May 20 report. UBS maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) rating on Tuesday, February 19. UBS has “Buy” rating and $177 target.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.87 million activity. Shares for $1.87M were sold by May John C II.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.11M for 14.53 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acropolis Invest Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 6,862 shares. Cambridge Advsrs accumulated 1,275 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 99,127 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc reported 0.03% stake. Smith Moore & Co reported 1,379 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 5,564 were accumulated by Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited Company. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 5,320 shares. Luminus Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 17,750 shares. Payden Rygel has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Windward Capital Mgmt Ca holds 0.28% or 13,715 shares. Jackson Square Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,257 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). First Bancshares Trust Company Of Newtown holds 1,980 shares. Arrow Corporation holds 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 920 shares.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Booked A 76% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Forbes.com published: “4 Cheap Stocks Selling Below Book Value: NYSE-Traded And Dividend-Paying – Forbes” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:IBA) 6.3% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Deere & Co. Shares Fell 15.4% in May – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 10, 2019.