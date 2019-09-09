First Midwest Bank Trust Division Continues to Hold Position in Synaptics (SYNA); As Arista Networks (Put) (ANET) Stock Declined, Citadel Advisors Increased Its Stake

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (Put) (ANET) by 15.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 32,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 251,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.15M, up from 218,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 713,137 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 77.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 56,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 129,479 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15 million, up from 73,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 8.87% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.19. About 1.08M shares traded or 103.49% up from the average. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker; 11/04/2018 – SYNAPTICS INC SYNA.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $42; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys New 2.8% Position in Synaptics; 02/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Synaptics’ Award-Winning Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Xiaomi Mi8 Smartphones; 26/04/2018 – Synaptics Second-Generation USB Type-C Headset SoCs in Mass Production with Major Smartphone OEM; 10/04/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 8.3% to 18 Days; 27/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR SYNAPTICS AFFECTS 40 ON PLANT CLOSING; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS SEES 4Q REV. $370M TO $410M, EST. $419.8M; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (Put) (NYSE:TD) by 15,000 shares to 112,200 shares, valued at $6.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 10.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Sea Ltd (Call).

