First Midwest Bank Trust Division Continues to Hold Position in Chevron New (CVX); Fidelity National Information Sv (FIS) Stock Value Rose While Cannell Peter B & Company Boosted Position by $22.97 Million

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 3,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 61,629 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.67M, up from 58,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $113.85. About 4.64M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – TENGIZ GROWTH PROJECT IN KAZAKHSTAN IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Sv (FIS) by 75.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 188,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 438,723 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.82 million, up from 250,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $131.41. About 3.87M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $701.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9,177 shares to 17,544 shares, valued at $980,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 16,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,163 shares, and cut its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beach Counsel Pa owns 0.34% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 23,931 shares. Hexavest owns 1.05 million shares. Broderick Brian C reported 31,263 shares stake. Vista Ptnrs Incorporated reported 2,727 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Farr Miller Washington Limited Company Dc reported 260,586 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo holds 1.19% or 342,693 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Inv Counselors reported 0.31% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.19% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Greenleaf Tru reported 0.04% stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 10,407 shares. 91,008 are held by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc reported 1.31% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Next Fincl Grp Incorporated has invested 0.44% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Trust LP stated it has 1.45 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems owns 88,712 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Knight Inc by 15,444 shares to 524,853 shares, valued at $31.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,912 shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,046 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory Service. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.38% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 47,929 shares. Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.16% or 3,268 shares. Allstate holds 0.09% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 40,998 shares. Swedbank holds 1.22 million shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Reynders Mcveigh Ltd Com has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.25% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Burney reported 8,125 shares. Old National Bank In holds 7,500 shares. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 0.1% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 7,616 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.43% or 304,600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 7.49M shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Legacy Capital Prtn stated it has 3,656 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.21% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).