First Midwest Bank Trust Division Continues to Hold Position in Avery Dennison (AVY); As Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Market Value Rose, S&Co Lifted Its Position

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 5,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,818 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.01M, up from 119,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $135.83. About 426,603 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 2,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,219 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, up from 19,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 142,091 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has declined 4.77% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 28/03/2018 AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – APPROVED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ASSOCIATED WITH CONSOLIDATION OF EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL AND GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.85 TO $6.05, EST. $5.89; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Net $125.2M; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – TOTAL PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES ASSOCIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ARE ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $70 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Increases Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Avery Dennison Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVY); 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 EPS $4.90-EPS $5.10

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,050 shares to 100,931 shares, valued at $19.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,381 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $732,783 activity. STEWART JULIA A sold $523,763 worth of stock or 5,027 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold AVY shares while 159 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 70.60 million shares or 1.17% more from 69.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Inv Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). D E Shaw And Company reported 0.01% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Yorktown Mngmt Rech owns 1,800 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life reported 17,254 shares stake. Ameriprise Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 103,394 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 1,000 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services Inc reported 93 shares. Washington Trust Bancorp holds 0.01% or 547 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 932,162 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.57% or 23,100 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 100 shares. Blair William Com Il owns 16,535 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Grp Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Hightower Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Adams Natural Resources Fund holds 46,600 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability invested in 38,224 shares. The Michigan-based Schwartz Investment Counsel has invested 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). South Texas Money Mngmt stated it has 15,527 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd has 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,871 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management has 1,490 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alyeska Grp Inc Lp reported 5,065 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 7,361 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 149,947 shares stake. Swiss Savings Bank stated it has 568,952 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 6,000 are held by Ejf Cap Lc. Pitcairn reported 0.06% stake. 133,974 were accumulated by Aviva Public Ltd Com.