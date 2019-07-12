First Midwest Bank Trust Division Boosted Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holding; Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lundin Mining had 3 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. National Bank Canada maintained the shares of LUN in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. See Lundin Mining Corporation (TSE:LUN) latest ratings:

26/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $8.6 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy New Target: $9.25 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Hold Maintain

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) stake by 64.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired 2,647 shares as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)’s stock rose 5.03%. The First Midwest Bank Trust Division holds 6,749 shares with $774,000 value, up from 4,102 last quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd now has $23.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $110.4. About 2.21 million shares traded or 41.44% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL)

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $1.11 billion activity. Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander also sold $554.74M worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shares. On Tuesday, February 5 A WILHELMSEN A S sold $554.74M worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 4.80M shares. Howe Stephen R. Jr. also bought $50,190 worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Com stated it has 94,446 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Adirondack Tru stated it has 938 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited stated it has 83,764 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.06% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 272,846 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP has 1,930 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Systematic LP has invested 0.17% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.51M shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited has invested 1.98% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.5% or 60,205 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corporation owns 381,290 shares. Whittier Trust reported 3,000 shares. Daiwa Gp accumulated 11,155 shares. Waterfront Cap Partners Ltd Liability Corporation reported 169,800 shares or 2.83% of all its holdings. Investors accumulated 93,000 shares. 10,395 were reported by Newfocus Finance Grp Limited Liability Co.

Among 5 analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Wedbush. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, May 6 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Friday, June 7.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) stake by 7,650 shares to 16,969 valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IVW) stake by 38,915 shares and now owns 11,398 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

