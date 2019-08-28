First Midwest Bank Trust Division Boosted Its Newell Brands (NWL) Position; TETHYS PETROLEUM LTD ORDINARY SHARES (TETHF) SI Increased By 573.68%

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased Newell Brands Inc (NWL) stake by 46.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired 131,106 shares as Newell Brands Inc (NWL)’s stock declined 1.11%. The First Midwest Bank Trust Division holds 412,435 shares with $6.33 million value, up from 281,329 last quarter. Newell Brands Inc now has $6.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.7. About 4.65M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Sale Part of Accelerated Transformation Strategy; 17/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.65 TO $2.85; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Issues Statement on Newell; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N SEES FY 2020 SALES ABOUT $9.5 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 2018 Core Sales Flat to Down Low-Single Digits; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Expand to 12 Directors; 16/03/2018 – Icahn, with 6 percent of Newell Brands shares, hasn’t decided which side he’s on; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands: David Atchinson Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF 12 NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM

TETHYS PETROLEUM LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TETHF) had an increase of 573.68% in short interest. TETHF’s SI was 12,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 573.68% from 1,900 shares previously. With 8,900 avg volume, 1 days are for TETHYS PETROLEUM LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TETHF)’s short sellers to cover TETHF’s short positions. The stock increased 5.08% or $0.0217 during the last trading session, reaching $0.449. About 3,500 shares traded or 244.15% up from the average. Tethys Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:TETHF) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $78,800 activity. TODMAN MICHAEL bought $78,800 worth of stock.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 8,488 shares to 6,381 valued at $261,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 4,247 shares and now owns 86,190 shares. Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Newell Brands has $22 highest and $15 lowest target. $17.67’s average target is 12.55% above currents $15.7 stock price. Newell Brands had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $15 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, August 5. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Inc Et Al accumulated 288,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 62,260 are held by Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Com. Stephens Ar accumulated 13,281 shares. Mhr Fund Management Limited Co accumulated 0.91% or 850,000 shares. Td Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 183,663 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Bb&T Secs Ltd owns 86,922 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 52,928 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bbr Prtnrs Llc holds 334,000 shares. Crawford Counsel reported 13,665 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The reported 388,612 shares. 52,900 are owned by Apg Asset Nv. Principal Fincl has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Focused Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Tethys Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas resources in Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Georgia. The company has market cap of $26.81 million. The firm holds 100% interests in the Kyzyloi and Akkulka proven shallow gas fields; the Doris and Dione proven oil fields; and the Kul-Bas exploration and production contract. It has a 3.56 P/E ratio. It also owns interests in three exploration blocks located in the prolific Kura Basin, Georgia.