First Midwest Bank Trust Division Boosted Its 3M Co (MMM) Holding by $385,641; Noodles & Co (NDLS) Stock Value Rose While Salem Investment Counselors Has Cut by $2.52 Million Its Position

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 1,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 19,654 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 17,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 1.97M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 210,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182,000, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.08M market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.77. About 211,923 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Co Presenting at Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1C TO EPS 3C, EST. EPS 3C; 14/03/2018 – NDLS SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 4.2C; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $440 MLN TO $450 MLN; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – SEES MODESTLY POSITIVE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – Noodles & Co. Says Key Sales Metric to Return to Growth in 2018; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO – COMPANY IS REITERATING TARGETS RELATED TO ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DOWN 0.9% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS, DOWN 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 14/03/2018 Noodles 4Q Rev $112.8M

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 7,503 shares to 23,339 shares, valued at $992,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 7,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,403 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Com stated it has 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Stratos Wealth reported 0.18% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Argyle Capital Management holds 20,003 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Mcf Advsr owns 1,978 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 3,324 were reported by Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability Co. 287,457 were reported by Asset Management One. 975 are held by Torch Wealth Limited Com. Newman Dignan & Sheerar, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 2,348 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.14% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Martin Currie invested in 0.83% or 56,866 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 0.17% or 2,606 shares. Moller Finance Svcs has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Optimum Investment Advsr reported 1,171 shares. Legacy Private Comm accumulated 3,661 shares. Markel Corporation owns 204,000 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 7,150 shares to 37,550 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NDLS’s profit will be $2.90 million for 20.61 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Noodles & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.