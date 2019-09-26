First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (FMBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC)

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) and Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Midwest Banks. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 20 3.33 N/A 1.69 12.84 Wintrust Financial Corporation 70 2.77 N/A 5.81 12.32

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Wintrust Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than First Midwest Bancorp Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. First Midwest Bancorp Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Wintrust Financial Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has First Midwest Bancorp Inc. and Wintrust Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 1% Wintrust Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.23 shows that First Midwest Bancorp Inc. is 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Wintrust Financial Corporation’s 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.03 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Inc. and Wintrust Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Wintrust Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 10.00% and an $22 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Wintrust Financial Corporation is $80, which is potential 21.93% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Wintrust Financial Corporation appears more favorable than First Midwest Bancorp Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Midwest Bancorp Inc. and Wintrust Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 84.2% and 91.1% respectively. First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Wintrust Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 2.27% 4.44% 3.1% -2.66% -19.08% 9.19% Wintrust Financial Corporation 1.25% -2.51% -5.25% -0.72% -18.73% 7.6%

For the past year First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Wintrust Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Wintrust Financial Corporation beats First Midwest Bancorp Inc.

Wintrust Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and other financial products and services to customers in the Chicago metropolitan area and in southern Wisconsin. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers. It provides deposit products, such as non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings deposits, and domestic time deposits; loans comprising home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and ATMs, Internet banking, and other services. This segment is also involved in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market; and provision of lending, deposits, and cash management services to condominium, homeowner and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment provides loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; small business administration loans; and financial solutions for hospitals, non-profits, educational institutions, and local government operations. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial insurance premium and life insurance premium financing services for businesses and individuals; short-term accounts receivable financing services; and payrolls data processing, billing, and cash management services to the temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management services, including trust and investment, asset management, securities brokerage services, and retirement plan services. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 155 banking locations. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.