First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (FMBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) and Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). The two are both Regional – Midwest Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 20 3.26 N/A 1.69 12.84 Mercantile Bank Corporation 33 3.89 N/A 2.74 12.25

In table 1 we can see First Midwest Bancorp Inc. and Mercantile Bank Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Mercantile Bank Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than First Midwest Bancorp Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Mercantile Bank Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows First Midwest Bancorp Inc. and Mercantile Bank Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 1% Mercantile Bank Corporation 0.00% 11.1% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. has a 1.23 beta, while its volatility is 23.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Mercantile Bank Corporation has a 0.78 beta and it is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Inc. and Mercantile Bank Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Mercantile Bank Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$22 is First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 10.83%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Midwest Bancorp Inc. and Mercantile Bank Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 84.2% and 55.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.1% are Mercantile Bank Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 2.27% 4.44% 3.1% -2.66% -19.08% 9.19% Mercantile Bank Corporation 1.14% 2.94% -0.65% 0.21% -3.71% 18.9%

For the past year First Midwest Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Mercantile Bank Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Mercantile Bank Corporation beats First Midwest Bancorp Inc.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as repurchase agreements. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner occupied real estate, non-owner occupied real estate, and multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection for its checking account customers. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products. The company operates 48 banking offices in Western and Central Michigan; and 49 automated teller machines. Mercantile Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.