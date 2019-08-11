First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (FMBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), both competing one another are Regional – Midwest Banks companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 21 3.34 N/A 1.69 12.84 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 14 3.05 N/A 1.23 11.56

In table 1 we can see First Midwest Bancorp Inc. and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to First Midwest Bancorp Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Huntington Bancshares Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 1% Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 0.00% 13.2% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.23 beta. Competitively, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s beta is 1.41 which is 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Inc. and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 1 1 0 2.50

On the other hand, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s potential upside is 15.38% and its consensus price target is $15.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Midwest Bancorp Inc. and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 84.2% and 78.3% respectively. First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, 1.1% are Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 2.27% 4.44% 3.1% -2.66% -19.08% 9.19% Huntington Bancshares Incorporated -0.63% 3.11% 3.49% 5.63% -8.01% 19.55%

For the past year First Midwest Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Huntington Bancshares Incorporated

Summary

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Huntington Bancshares Incorporated.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The companyÂ’s Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services. Its Commercial Banking segment provides corporate risk management and institutional sales, trading, and underwriting services; commercial property and casualty, employee benefits, personal lines, life and disability, and specialty lines of insurance; and brokerage and agency services for residential and commercial title insurance, as well as excess and surplus product lines of insurance. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate and Vehicle Finance segment offers financing for land, buildings, and other commercial real estate owned or constructed by real estate developers, automobile dealerships, or other customers; automobiles, light-duty trucks, recreational vehicles, and marine craft at franchised dealerships; and financing the acquisition of new and used vehicle inventory of franchised automotive dealerships. Its Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group segment provides deposits, lending, other banking, wealth management, investment and portfolio management, fiduciary administration, trust, retirement plan and trust, and institutional and mutual fund custody services. The companyÂ’s Home Lending segment offers consumer loans and mortgages. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated also provides equipment leasing; and online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 24 private client group offices and 1,091 branches. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.