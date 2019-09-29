First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (FMBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE)

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) and 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) compete against each other in the Regional – Midwest Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 19 1.43 108.90M 1.69 12.84 1st Source Corporation 45 1.30 8.97M 3.32 14.16

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for First Midwest Bancorp Inc. and 1st Source Corporation. 1st Source Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than First Midwest Bancorp Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. First Midwest Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1st Source Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. and 1st Source Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 561,051,004.64% 7.8% 1% 1st Source Corporation 19,792,586.05% 11.2% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.23 beta means First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 23.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, 1st Source Corporation is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for First Midwest Bancorp Inc. and 1st Source Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 1st Source Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential upside is 12.36%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Midwest Bancorp Inc. and 1st Source Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 84.2% and 72.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of 1st Source Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 2.27% 4.44% 3.1% -2.66% -19.08% 9.19% 1st Source Corporation 1.62% 1.14% 0.04% 3.14% -17.63% 16.39%

For the past year First Midwest Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than 1st Source Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors 1st Source Corporation beats First Midwest Bancorp Inc.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; on-line and mobile banking products; automated teller machine services; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services. The company also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services. In addition, it provides a range of trust, investment, agency, and custodial services comprising administration of estates and personal trusts; and manages investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations. Further, the company offers equipment loan and lease finance products for auto and light trucks, medium and heavy duty trucks, new and used general aviation aircraft, and construction equipment, as well as leases construction equipment, medium and heavy duty trucks, automobiles, and other equipment. Additionally, it provides corporate and personal property, casualty, and individual and group health and life insurance products and services; and investment advisory services to trust and investment clients. As of February 14, 2017, the company operated through 81 banking centers and 23 specialty finance group locations in the United States. 1st Source Corporation was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.