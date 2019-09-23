First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI) EPS Estimated At $0.50; Shorts at Methode Electronics (MEI) Raised By 19.84%

Analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to report $0.50 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.70% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. FMBI’s profit would be $55.23 million giving it 9.95 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.9. About 620,569 shares traded or 5.92% up from the average. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has declined 19.08% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBI News: 19/04/2018 DJ First Midwest Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMBI); 21/05/2018 – First Midwest Positioning for Service Excellence, Efficiency and Growth; 03/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $118.6 MLN VS $115.2 MLN; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP PLANS 7% NET REDUCTION OF WORKFORCE; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP TO CLOSE 19 LOCATIONS; 26/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC FMBI.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $26; 24/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp 1Q Net $33.5M; 17/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP – INITIATIVE ALSO INCLUDES ORGANIZATIONAL REALIGNMENTS RESULTING IN AN APPROXIMATELY 7% NET REDUCTION IN TOTAL WORKFORCE

Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI) had an increase of 19.84% in short interest. MEI’s SI was 970,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 19.84% from 810,100 shares previously. With 217,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI)’s short sellers to cover MEI’s short positions. The SI to Methode Electronics Inc’s float is 2.75%. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 710,070 shares traded or 193.06% up from the average. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 24/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Methode Electronics, Inc. Announces CFO Change; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS INC MEI.N – CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN HRUDICKA HAS LEFT COMPANY EFFECTIVE TODAY TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Names Ronald Tsoumas CFO; 16/05/2018 – TAI KAM HOLDINGS LTD 8321.HK – LAU MEI CHAI HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decr; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 23/04/2018 – DJ Methode Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEI); 12/03/2018 – METHODE SAYS RONALD TSOUMAS TO SUCCEED JOHN HRUDICKA AS CFO

More notable recent First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Midwest Expanding In Milwaukee Nasdaq:FMBI – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid First Midwest Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:FMBI) 20% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FMBI) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $2.20 billion. The firm accepts various deposits, such as checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. It has a 11.26 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector lending, including leasing, healthcare, asset lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 88.79 million shares or 3.46% more from 85.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. 260 were reported by Cornerstone Advisors. Security Natl Tru Com owns 820 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The California-based Aperio Gp Limited Liability has invested 0% in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). First Mercantile Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 20,000 shares. Banc Funds Co Ltd Liability owns 0.51% invested in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) for 321,379 shares. Cetera Advsrs has invested 0.01% in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). Athena Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 59,495 shares. Qs Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) for 175,198 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Llc owns 0.01% invested in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) for 2,516 shares. Corvid Peak Capital Management Limited Company reported 1.20M shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 196,278 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) for 14,304 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 98,390 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $50,275 activity. Van Arsdell Stephen C bought $50,275 worth of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) on Friday, May 17.

More notable recent Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Methode Electronics, Inc.’s (NYSE:MEI) 13% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend NYSE:MEI – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Methode Electronics Rallies on Earnings and Revenue Surprise – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Methode Electronics Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “51 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.