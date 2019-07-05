First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI) EPS Estimated At $0.47; Era Group (ERA) Shorts Up By 19.06%

Analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to report $0.47 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 17.50% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. FMBI’s profit would be $51.88M giving it 10.97 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 2.17% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.63. About 187,522 shares traded. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has declined 19.79% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBI News: 17/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp 1Q Net $33.5M; 25/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC SAYS FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF BRANCH ACTIONS, COMPANY WILL OPERATE 110 LOCATIONS; 21/05/2018 – First Midwest Positioning for Service Excellence, Efficiency and Growth; 21/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 19/04/2018 DJ First Midwest Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMBI); 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP – “DELIVERING EXCELLENCE” INITIATIVE ALSO INCLUDES CONSOLIDATION OR CLOSING OF 19 LOCATIONS ACROSS COMPANY’S FOOTPRINT; 24/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 38C

Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) had an increase of 19.06% in short interest. ERA’s SI was 529,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 19.06% from 445,000 shares previously. With 42,300 avg volume, 13 days are for Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA)’s short sellers to cover ERA’s short positions. The SI to Era Group Inc’s float is 2.91%. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.53. About 59,091 shares traded. Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) has declined 23.56% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ERA News: 25/05/2018 – HELICOPTER SERVICE ERA BEGAN GOM OIL,GAS EVACUATIONS ON ALBERTO; 08/03/2018 Era Group 4Q EPS $2.89; 20/04/2018 – DJ Era Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERA); 08/03/2018 – ERA GROUP 4Q OPER REV. $57.5M; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR 6C; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q OPER REV. $57.3M; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Era Group Inc. ‘B-‘ Ratings; Outlook Negative; 08/03/2018 – Era Group 4Q Rev $57.5M

Era Group Inc. provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the gas and oil exploration, development, and production companies. The company has market cap of $188.43 million. The Company’s helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; air medical services; Alaska flightseeing tours; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, VIP transport, power line, and pipeline survey activities. It has a 20.5 P/E ratio. The firm also leases helicopters to third parties and foreign affiliates; engineers, makes, and distributes after-market helicopter parts and accessories; and provides classroom instruction, flight simulator, and other training services.

