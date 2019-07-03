First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (FMBI) and Ottawa Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OTTW) Comparing side by side

As Regional – Midwest Banks companies, First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) and Ottawa Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OTTW) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 21 3.57 N/A 1.54 13.03 Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 13 3.97 N/A 0.60 22.97

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Ottawa Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than First Midwest Bancorp Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Ottawa Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 1.1% Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 1.8% 0.3%

Volatility and Risk

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.27 beta. Ottawa Bancorp Inc. has a 0.49 beta and it is 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.2% of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.3% of Ottawa Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Ottawa Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Midwest Bancorp Inc. -4.15% -4.51% -11.14% -13.29% -19.79% 1.46% Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 1.18% 4.85% 4.77% 1.39% 2.77% 6.1%

For the past year First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ottawa Bancorp Inc.

Summary

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Ottawa Bancorp Inc.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.