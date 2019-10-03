First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (FMBI) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Regional – Midwest Banks company, First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. has 84.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 59.06% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.9% of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.67% of all Regional – Midwest Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has First Midwest Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 562,261,228.70% 7.80% 1.00% Industry Average 27.12% 10.05% 1.12%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing First Midwest Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 108.91M 19 12.84 Industry Average 305.24M 1.13B 14.97

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.20 1.38 2.72

$22 is the average price target of First Midwest Bancorp Inc., with a potential upside of 18.85%. The potential upside of the competitors is 6.21%. Based on the data given earlier, First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself, research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 2.27% 4.44% 3.1% -2.66% -19.08% 9.19% Industry Average 1.71% 2.78% 4.07% 7.89% 5.97% 13.23%

For the past year First Midwest Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.23 shows that First Midwest Bancorp Inc. is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.82 which is 18.24% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s peers beat First Midwest Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 5 factors.